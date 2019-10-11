Facing one of the top teams in their league, the Eastern Eagles had a rough night as Symmes Valley left with a 38-14 win.
“Our defense gave up a couple of big touchdowns in the first half,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “But I was proud of our effort in the second half. We played them more or less straight up.”
At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles only trailed 6-0. But they were behind 26-8 by halftime.
In the second quarter, Eastern quarterback Wyatt Hines injured his thumb and had to leave the game. That left the Eagles scrambling as Logan Clemmons, Dillion Mattox and freshman Chase Carter all took snaps. Going forward, Mattox will likely play quarterback next week if Hines remains out of the lineup.
“Dillion had some good runs tonight,” said Tomlison. “He is just a little out of shape after sitting out a few weeks.”
Tomlison also challenged his team after the game.
“I told our guys that was the same team that we beat last year. They just worked in the off-season, and we did not have a very good off-season,” said Tomlison. “They won that game in the winter in the weight room. It was decided by their hard work.”
Tomlison did say that his young players are continuing to grow and learn. He hopes that they will be dedicated to their off-season workouts in the coming winter months.
Eastern will head to Scioto County next week to take on the Notre Dame Titans at Spartan Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.