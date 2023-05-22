Well, it’s that time of year — either you qualify to move on, or your season comes to an end! For many Tigers, it was their first experience with this. On a rainy Tuesday night, May 16, at Washington Court House, we had four events qualify for Saturday, along with some that automatically advanced to the finals!
Alex Stoller led the way with qualifying in the 200-meter dash taking second, and the 400-meter, gaining third. Those were solid qualifying spots as they took the top four to regionals. The 4x400-meter team of Wyatt Crabtree, Carson Peters, Dillon Glass, and Alex qualified sixth. That means they have work to do! But they are returning! One nice surprise was the 10th seeded 4x200-meter team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones and Carson Peters landed in the last qualifying spot, eighth with a personal best (PB). That’s always good to see this time of year.
Finishing on the podium as their finals were Tuesday were Logan Long in discus, landing seventh with a toss of 141-feet, 3-inches. The 4x800-meter team also ended their season with an eighth place finish. This team consisted of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller, and Dallas Downs. Hopefully they enjoyed climbing on that podium and plan to move up in the years to come!
Just missing qualifying was Blake Osborne with ninth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Jake Schrader, who was ninth in the discus. They are two more athletes, who should look forward to next year! They got a taste of this level of competition.
One tough one was the 4x100-meter team team of Wyatt Crabtree, Sebastian Sebastian Billisano, Blake Osborne and Carson Peters. They were leading their heat, but a dropped baton ended their qualifying chances and they ended up 12th.
Also ending their seasons were Blayse Jones who was 14th in the 110-meter hurdles; Carson Kittaka, 15th in the 300-meter hurdles; Blake Osborne 15th, and Blayse Jones 19th, in the long jump; Rodney Stevens ran a PB for 19th in 100-meter dash with Billy Miller doing so as well for 21st; Billy also got 22nd in the 300-meter hurdles, and rounding out our final spot was Rayden McCune with 22nd in the 400-meter dash. All of these athletes get another shot next year!
We’ll have our high jumpers, shot putters, and all of our distance runners joining those qualifiers Saturday! Looking forward to seeing who takes the challenge of reaching the top four and qualifying for the regionals. This is an exciting time of the year! Field events start at 10 a.m., with running at 11:30 a.m. Go Tigers!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.