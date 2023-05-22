Well, it’s that time of year — either you qualify to move on, or your season comes to an end! For many Tigers, it was their first experience with this. On a rainy Tuesday night, May 16, at Washington Court House, we had four events qualify for Saturday, along with some that automatically advanced to the finals!

Alex Stoller led the way with qualifying in the 200-meter dash taking second, and the 400-meter, gaining third. Those were solid qualifying spots as they took the top four to regionals. The 4x400-meter team of Wyatt Crabtree, Carson Peters, Dillon Glass, and Alex qualified sixth. That means they have work to do! But they are returning! One nice surprise was the 10th seeded 4x200-meter team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones and Carson Peters landed in the last qualifying spot, eighth with a personal best (PB). That’s always good to see this time of year.


