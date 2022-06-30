BEAVER — Later this month, Beaver community members will get behind one of their own in his battle against cancer.
Danny Helton and his family has been described as a long-time staple in the eastern Pike County community. Now, neighbors and friends are returning the favor by hosting the Danny Helton Softball Tournament on July 30.
As Kristin Brown-Craig told The News Watchman, all proceeds from the event will go to the Helton family. They are now seeking volunteer assistance for concessions and umpires.
"This is a family that has helped our communities in so many ways they were able to," she said. "It is our turn to help this family during these hard times."
The tournament would consist of co-ed teams with six men and four women with an entry fee of $200 per team. Balls will be provided along with new pitcher-friendly strike mats.
The format would be double elimination, the bracket decided by a random draw. As for the games themselves, each at-bat starts with a 1-1 county and there is a five home run limit for the men per game.
Concessions will be available, but no alcohol will be allowed. Raffles will also be held for a Miken Maniac USSSA Slowpitch Bat 2020, the event also having a 50/50 and a small Chinese auction.
Those wishing to join the tournament are told to send a team and captain name to Brown-Craig. Teams are told to text 740-648-7454.
