Facing a physical Sciotoville East squad, the Western Indians weathered the storm to record their third straight conference victory Tuesday evening by a score of 57-31.
At times, it was a challenge to score against the Tartans, but the Indians just kept fighting and scrapping, taking advantage of turnovers for transition buckets.
"We didn't shoot the ball very well tonight. When we don't shoot it well and they can take away the paint, you become lackadaisical. They were rough. That was their game plan to foul when they could and get away with it," Western coach Doug Williams said.
"They were trying to muck up the game and they did a good job in spurts. When we went on runs, it was when we hit shots or got steals for layups. We knew that going into the game. Our biggest fear was would they muck up the game enough to bother us."
The first three minutes of the game ticked off the clock without a single field goal scored by either team. Both had just three field goal attempts, resulting in one foul shooting opportunity for each. Drew Haggy hit one for Western before East's Keagan Jackson matched him to knot it at 1-1.
The Indians kept the pressure on defensively by denying the ball and trapping. It paid off in a string of Tartan turnovers that allowed Western to go on a 14-2 run over the final five minutes of the opening quarter. Daniel Rodriguez, Haggy and Chase Carter all hit from three-point land. Haggy also made two layups off steals, drawing a foul on one and sinking the shot to convert a three-point play. At the end of the first quarter, Western led 15-3.
In the early minutes of the second frame, East worked to cut the Indians lead back to 10, 19-9. Then Western's pressure began to work again, leading to free throws and shot opportunities for guards Haggy, Kameron Janes and Logan Lightle. That trio did the scoring in an 8-3 run to end the half with a 27-12 advantage.
East made another run to open the second half, outscoring Western 8-2. Janes had the only Indian basket during that stretch, as the Tartans cut the lead down to nine, 29-20. That was as close as East could get. Carter followed with the first basket of a 9-0 Western burst. Janes followed with a three-point play, and then Haggy connected on back-to-back opportunities to make the score 38-20. Sophomore Cutter Clay took advantage of his time on the floor, swishing a long two-point shot. Then Carter capped the scoring in the quarter, making the Western lead 42-23.
Western scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, moving to a 50-23 advantage with senior Zach Teed breaking into the scoring action with a pair of freebies. After East scored, Western senior Dakotah Hughes took advantage of his time on the court by swishing a triple. Lightle followed with his final basket of the night. Then Western freshman Foster Davis ignited the home crowd with a spin move in the paint to cap the scoring for the Indians in the 57-31 victory. Davis was also the leading scorer for the Indians in the JV game with 16 points in the 30-25 win.
Scoring-wise for the Indians, Haggy led the charge with 22 points along with four steals, four assists and a pair of blocks. Janes followed with 11 points and eight rebounds. Carter finished with seven points and three rebounds. Teed added four rebounds, while Colt Henderson had three boards along with two assists.
"When we play with Drew (Haggy), Kam (Janes), Daniel (Rodriguez) and Logan (Lightle), we have speed on the floor with those four guards. Sometimes Zach (Teed) and Colt (Henderson) get lost in the shuffle because we are playing so fast. Tonight, they played some zone, and it allowed Zach the time to shine. He's improving every game," said Williams.
"Carter got in some foul trouble in the first half, so he didn't play a whole lot. Luckily we were up 15 so he didn't have to. If Carter gets in foul trouble, we will need Zach. That's what these games are good for for us. Cutter Clay, who plays mostly JV, played two quarters for us tonight. That's what we have been trying to do the last couple of games is to find guys who can give us a few more minutes."
Unofficially, the Indians connected on 15-of-28 from two-point range and 5-of-21 from three-point land. The Tartans went 14-of-32 from two-point range and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. On the charity stripe, Western connected on 12-of-19, while East hit 3-of-7. The Indians pulled down 21 rebounds, while the Tartans grabbed 17. Western finished with 11 turnovers, while East had 21.
The Indians will be looking to tighten up the Southern Ohio Conference Division I race on Friday at Green.
"In the last two games, we have had some of our starters get into foul trouble. We play Green on Friday. They are 6-0 in the league. We can't afford foul trouble," Williams said.
Western stands at 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the SOC I going into that game. On Tuesday evening, the Indians will travel to Ironton St. Joseph for another conference battle.
For additional photos from this game, please see the online version of the story at newswatchman.com/sports and click on the attached photo gallery.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
East 31 @ Western 57
EHS - 3 9 11 8 - 31
WHS - 15 12 15 15 - 57
EAST (31) — Austin Baughman 2 0 0-1 4, Kaiden Huston 3 0 0-0 6, Jaylon Mathew 2 0 0-0 4, Keagan Jackson 2 0 1-2 5, Landehn Pernell 0 0 1-2 1, Tyell Baker 1 0 0-0 2, Carter Roe 3 0 0-0 6, Dylan Fitzgerald 0 0 1-2 1, Kamien Russell 0 0 0-0 0, Dustin Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 0 3-7 31.
WESTERN (57) — Daniel Rodriguez 0 1 0-0 3, Logan Lightle 2 0 1-2 5, Drew Haggy 6 2 4-6 22, Janes 3 0 5-9 11, Chase Carter 2 1 0-0 7, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Cutter Clay 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Teed 0 0 2-2 2, Dakotah Hughes 0 1 0-0 3, Foster Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Siliven 0 0 0-0 0, Andrew Nance 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 5 12-19 57.
