In a SOC I battle with the Symmes Valley Vikings on Thursday, the Western Lady Indians came away with a 3-0 (25-22,25-17,25-23) victory.
Through the first eight serves in the first set, the Indians and Vikings played even with each other as they saw ties at 1, 2, 3, and 4. Western then scored two straight points to take a 6-4 lead, forcing Symmes Valley to take a timeout. The Indians were then able to push their lead to nine later on in the set that forced the Vikings to use another timeout, as the Indians led 20-11.
Symmes Valley made a charge at Western going on a 5-2 spurt that forced the Indians to call a timeout to regroup. Mea Henderson then logged two kills to make it 24-16 and give the Indians the set point. Symmes Valley would get within two points before the set concluded, but then a kill by Chelsey Penwell helped Western take the first set 25-22.
It was another even set in the second as there were seven ties. After being tied at 14-14 Western went on a 9-2 to take a 23-16 lead. That run eventually turned into an 11-3 run where the Indians took a 2-0 match lead with a 25-17 win.
After getting down 5-1 early in set three, the Indians were able to then outscore the Vikings 9-5 and force a 10-10 tie. Symmes Valley then took a 12-10 lead, but Western was then able to force a tie at 12-12 forcing a shift in momentum. The set saw two more ties at 15 and 16 before Western ran off three straight points to take a 19-16 lead. Holding on to a 23-21 lead, the Indians took a timeout as the Vikings made a charge going on a 4-0 run. Four serves later, the Indians took the set 25-23 sweeping the Vikings 3-0.
“It was a pretty good win, but not quite the way we wanted it to go, but we're always happy with a win,” Indians head coach Jenny Wheeler said after the game.
Mea Henderson led the Indians with six kills, while Chole Legg, Chelsey Penwell, and Carigan Haggy each had four. Haggy led the Indians with two aces, while Jadah Pearson and Chelsey Penwell each had one.
With the win the Indians hope to build on to their confidence going forward and add on to the win total when they travel to Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday.
"I think it will definitely build confidence going forward," Wheeler said. "I think we have a great chance of winning, but we have a lot of work to do and hopefully we’ll come out with a big victory."
