Note: These interviews were conducted on Jan. 16, 2020, in Chillicothe at WBEX 1490 AM/92.7 FM for the Reds Caravan stop at the studio. Due to the busy high school sports seasons, this story did not run in print at that time. With the delay in the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to COVID-19, it is running now with hopes that there will be baseball sometime in the coming months. The story is running in three parts. Interviews were conducted with Reds' personnel on the stop. This is part one, featuring Corky Miller and Narciso Crook. The second story in the series will feature Thom Brennaman, and the third will include Mike Moustakas and David Bell.
In the cold months of winter, the 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati Regional Tourism Network, can be a nice warm-up for baseball fans across the region.
As usual, the WBEX 1490 AM/92.7 FM radio station, a Reds affiliate, was a stop on the first day for the North Tour of the Reds Caravan.
Specifically, the North Tour of the Reds Caravan included infielder Mike Moustakas, manager David Bell, minor league outfielder Narciso Crook, roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller, broadcaster Thom Brennaman, President & COO Phil Castellini and Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.
As is the case with most Reds Caravan stops, there was a voice of experience from a retired player, paired with the budding excitement of an up-and-coming prospect. For the 2020 North Tour of the Reds Caravan, the veteran voice came from Corky Miller, a retired catcher turned coach within the Reds System, while the youthful exuberance came from outfielder Narciso Crook, who has been making the climb up through the ranks, making it up to AAA Louisville in 2019.
Crook, a New Jersey native, was drafted in the 23rd round (705th overall) of the 2013 draft by the Cincinnati Reds and signed for $100,000, according to baseballamerica.com. He played rookie ball in Arizona in 2014, moving up to the Dayton Dragons for A-level ball in 2015 and 2016. His next stop was with the Daytona (Florida) Tortugas for Advanced-A in 2017. In 2018, Crook played with three different Reds' farm teams, including Dayton, Daytona and Pensacola (AA). Then in 2019, Crook started in AA with the Chattanooga Lookouts before being promoted to the AAA Louisville Bats.
Crook is constantly preparing himself to take the next step in his baseball career.
"Baseball is a crazy sport. In any given moment, anything can happen. All it takes is one good month," said Crook, indicating that strong play for one or two months can show the coaching staff what they need to see to have a player make the jump to the Major League level. "If something happens that they (the Reds) need you, then they know you are the guy and you are available. At any given moment for me, I think it could happen. I could go up there and help the team win."
Corky Miller, who began his professional baseball career in 1998 and his Major League debut in Aug. 2001, has served as a catching instructor with the Reds since his retirement in 2014. Miller has spent a lot of time in Dayton, where he has seen Crook progress.
"For Narciso, it has been an up and down battle. When he was in Dayton, he was leading a younger team. Even though he was the same age, he acted older and was mature. Then Narciso had injuries and people passed him," said Miller.
"There are enough people pulling for him in the minor leagues who know his ability. He got up to AAA as a bench player, as a backup, and a guy who wasn't going to play. Then he played himself into a role where it was hard to take him out of the lineup. All of a sudden he gets hot. Now he is on the Caravan and people are talking about him. It was the same story with Aquino. You play hard and get the opportunity."
Aristides Aquino, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, made some sensational highlights for the Reds when he made his Major League debut in 2019. In the month of August, he smacked 14 home runs, including three in an Aug. 10 battle with the Chicago Cubs. That same game pushed his batting average to a season-high .464. By the end of the month, he had 33 hits and 33 RBIs, having a batting average of .320. In September, Aquino cooled off, and by the end of the month, his average was down to .196.
"Aquino has done that for several years. He's had up and down seasons. He has had points where he was in Pensacola and played two times a week or played against lefties. Then he would catch fire. You have to learn how to deal with slumps, making adjustments, making them more quickly, and understanding your body and what you have to do," said Miller.
"These guys have to do it at the lower levels. You want to be hot at the right time. That's how I got called up. I had a month where I got hot in Louisville, but I could catch, so that was a little bit different. That's what happens. That's what I try to tell these guys. Learn from your mistakes and learn from your success."
Crook said he was excited to have his first Reds Caravan experience, knowing that it bodes well for his future with the organization.
"For me, it is a good sign. It will be a lot of meeting new fans and people and getting the opportunity to share some time with them. To me, that is a lot of fun. We don't really get to do that during the season. We are always focused on playing," said Crook.
"I'm happy to be doing things with the team, and fans are getting to know me. I want to be one of those impact players who gets the opportunity. The fans will already know who I am when I get there because I intend to come and stay. Whatever I can do, it isn't going to be like a stranger coming up there."
Miller said Crook has already made a huge image in Dayton.
"Dayton loved him," said Miller. "He was always going to the Dayton Children's Hospital, and doing clinics and camps. He is a great dude. People will know him, not just because of baseball, but because what he has done for others."
Talking about the catching staff, Miller indicated that Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali remain on the roster as the Reds day-to-day catchers.
"Tucker and Casali are learning a lot. They understand a lot about the (current) pitching staff and they are really good behind the plate. We have Tyler Stephenson in AAA, who is still maturing. Francisco Pena is coming in as well (last played in St. Louis). We have Buck Farmer, but he is our emergency guy," said Miller.
"We drafted six catchers last year. We have a lot of college guys, who could come up. We're not sure they will all stay behind the plate, but we have a lot to look forward to."
When asked about the starting rotation, Miller was non-committal, saying, "If everyone is healthy come April, then we can talk. We've had these situations before. You look, and you are excited about it. You hope everyone can be healthy, go into the camp, and have fun with each other."
Spring training for Major League Baseball was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. At that time, it was stated that opening day would not be played any earlier than April 9. That will be pushed back to at least mid-May, according to MLB.
Going into spring training, Crook had his goals lined out.
"I want to improve upon last year. Be healthy. That's one of the things that has set me back a little bit. I will do everything I can to try and stay healthy," said Crook.
"I'm going to do everything I can to stay out there producing. Go out there and have fun. I feel like a lot of people forget about having fun and it becomes a chore. I just like to go out there and live it up. For me, that is another goal. I want to make it to Cincinnati and stay."
At this point, it is not known when Major League Baseball will officially start the season, based on the COVID-19 outbreak.
A statement from the league, which was released on March 16, said, "MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus."
