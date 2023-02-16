In it from beginning to end, the Western Indians suffered a 45-38 varsity basketball defeat at Notre Dame Tuesday evening.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 23, 2022, but it was postponed due to winter weather. Western and Notre Dame met for the first time during the season on Jan. 20 during Western’s homecoming game. The Indians suffered a 56-36 defeat that night. Western had a 10-point lead at halftime of that game, but went cold from the floor in the second half.
Tuesday’s game was a defensive battle, and the Indians secured a narrow 7-6 advantage at the end of the opening quarter. Western sophomore Drew Haggy had a triple, while Chase Carter and Colt Henderson each had a basket for the Indians.
The second quarter was a similar story. This time the hosting Titans edged Western 9-6 in the period to go up 15-13 at the break. Scoring for Western came in the form of two free throws from Haggy, along with one basket each from Carter and Zach Teed.
Coming out of halftime, both teams put up 13 points in the third quarter. For Western, Haggy led the charge with seven points, having a three, a bucket and a pair of foul shots. Logan Lightle and Carter each had a basket, while Teed connected on a pair of free throws. Going to the final period, Notre Dame led 28-26.
In the fourth quarter, Western outscored Notre Dame from the field 10-6, but the Titans put the game away on the foul line by connecting on 11-of-14 in the fourth quarter to win 45-38. Wrapping up the scoring for the Indians, Carter had five points with a three and a pair of free throws. Kameron Janes connected on a trifecta, while Haggy and Teed each had a bucket.
In the loss, Western was led by Haggy with 14 points, Carter followed with 12 and Teed generated six. For Notre Dame, Cody Metzler led the way with 18 points, followed by Dominic Sparks with 11 points.
Western ends the regular season at 13-9 overall and 9-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
To open Division IV tournament play, the Western Indians will have the opportunity to play at home in a sectional final versus the Waterford Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal round on Monday, Feb. 27 at Piketon High School for a 6:15 p.m. contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.