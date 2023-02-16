In it from beginning to end, the Western Indians suffered a 45-38 varsity basketball defeat at Notre Dame Tuesday evening.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 23, 2022, but it was postponed due to winter weather. Western and Notre Dame met for the first time during the season on Jan. 20 during Western’s homecoming game. The Indians suffered a 56-36 defeat that night. Western had a 10-point lead at halftime of that game, but went cold from the floor in the second half.


