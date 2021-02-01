After surviving an upset bid from Oak Hill the previous night, Waverly got off to a fast start against county foe Eastern Saturday night in Beaver, winning 72-24.
“We were ticked off. You can tell by the way we came out, our kids were upset with the way we played (Friday) night (versus Oak Hill)," said Waverly head coach Travis Robertson after Saturday's win. "At this point, it’s about consistency. We have to be consistent, play at a high level, and not drop down on certain nights. Tonight was one of those nights where we came out and played how we’re capable of playing."
Waverly jumped out to a 10-0 lead with 5:50 to go in the first quarter and never looked back. The Tigers then pushed the lead to 22-5 with 2:00 left before making it 25-5 after the first.
Waverly would then lead 46-12 at halftime, as they shot a blistering 19-of-29 from the field in the first 16 minutes of play, as Eastern was just 4-of-21. Waverly would lead 64-17 after the third quarter as they would go on to defeat the Eagles by a 72-24 final.
“The biggest difference was the rebounding, and we dominated the glass. For us if we rebound, it usually leads to good things for us. We just need to continue to keep crashing the glass,” said Robertson.
Leading Waverly was Trey Robertson who scored 22 points along with 10 rebounds. Will Futhey and Zeke Brown were also in double figures, as they scored 12 and 11 points. Gage Wheeler scored eight points. Phoenix Wolfe scored five points while Mark Stulley and Wade Futhey each scored three points. Hudson Kelly, Drake Teeters and Eli Crabtree each finished with two points for the Tigers.
For the Eagles, Dillion Mattox scored 10 points along with five rebounds. Neil Leist connected on two trifectas, scoring six points. Brennan Slusher and Lance Barnett each hit a triple, scoring three points each. Jake Tribby rounded out the Eagles scoring with two. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday when the Eagles take the trip to the Waverly downtown gymnasium, as Eastern will look to bounce back and even the season series.
“We remind them of Portsmouth West and Oak Hill. If we haven’t learned our lesson yet, we deserve to get beat,” mentioned Roberson going into Tuesday’s game.
WHS - 25 21 18 8 - 72
EHS - 5 7 5 7 - 24
WAVERLY (72) — Mark Stulley 2 0 1-1 5, Hudson Kelly 1 0 0-0 2, Gage Wheeler 1 2 0-0 8, Trey Robertson 2 6 0-0 22, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Drake Teeters 2 0 0-0 4, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 6 0 0-0 12, Zeke Brown 4 0 1-2 9, Phoenix Wolf 1 1 0-0 5, Eli Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 20 10 2-3 72.
EASTERN (24) — Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Dillion Mattox 3 1 1-2 10, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Brennen Slusher 0 1 0-0 3, Lance Barnett 0 1 0-0 3, Jake Tribby 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 3 5 3-4 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.