With the first two days of regional track at Southeastern High School completed, Pike County’s athletes have faced some stiff competition.
On Wednesday, in Division III Region 11 action, Piketon’s 3,200-meter relay team battled with 15 other teams, including the winning team from Mt. Gilead, which set a new regional record at 9:22.17, knocking nearly 12 seconds off the 2014 record set by Columbus Academy. Piketon’s crew of junior Taylor Wagner, freshmen Halynn Smith and Brooklynn Hart, and sophomore Kenzie Mays ran their race in 12:06.94, shaving two seconds off their previous best, to finish 16th.
Representing the Eastern Eagles, junior Logan Salisbury ran in the 400-meter dash preliminaries, ending his run 14th in 55.81 seconds. Salisbury needed to be in the top eight to qualify for Friday night’s finals.
On Thursday night, the Waverly girls and boys and the Piketon boys competitors went to battle in the Division II Region 7 competition.
The top Pike County performer was Piketon senior Sawyer Pendleton who picked up several spots in the final 100 meters of the 400-meter dash to finish sixth in the preliminaries. His time of 52.05 seconds was a personal best for the season, giving him the opportunity to return to Saturday’s finals and aim to qualify for state. A spotlight story on Pendleton will run in Wednesday’s edition.
The other Piketon competitor, sophomore Alan Austin, just missed making it into the finals of the discus competition. Austin’s best throw of 137-feet, 1-inch placed him 10th and less than two feet away from making the finals where he would have had the opportunity to potentially improve his placement.
For the Waverly Lady Tigers, their coach, Tanya Murphy, was extremely proud.
“I can’t argue hard work when it ends in personal bests and great effort,” said Murphy. “The ladies tonight finished their regional efforts.”
The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Russell, Olivia Cisco, Loren Moran and Delaney Tackett wrapped up 12th with a seven-second personal record time of 10:38.61.
The 4x100-meter relay team Delani Teeters, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Carli Knight ended their night 13th with a personal record time of 53.37 seconds. Individually, Delaney Tackett was 11th in the 400-meter dash preliminaries in what Murphy described as a crazy fast 400 race.
“I hate to see Loren and Carli run their last high school races. They will be greatly missed next season,” said Murphy. “It’s not over yet, though! Liv Cisco will represent Waverly Saturday in the 1600 meter run.”
On the boys side of the competition, Waverly junior Cai Marquez competed individually in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries, where he wrapped up ninth in a time of 16.45 seconds. That left Marquez one spot short and five-hundredths of a second short of returning to Saturday’s finals.
The situation was similar for the Tigers in the 800-meter relay. The group of Alex Stoller, Wyatt Crabtree, Aidan Kelly and Alex Boles ended their day in ninth in 1:33.6, four-tenths of a second away from taking eighth and qualifying for the finals.
Stoller returned to the track individually in the 400-meter dash. He finished 11th in the preliminaries in 53.82 to wrap up the season for Waverly
Division III action continued Friday night where Eastern distance runners Abby Cochenour and Teagan Werner were set to run, while Piketon Lady Redstreaks Shelby Carrico and Maggie Armstrong were competing in the pole vault. Then on Saturday, Waverly’s Olivia Cisco will go to battle in the 1,600-meter run.
