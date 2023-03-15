Atomic Speedway logo

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 14, 2023) - The unfavorable forecast has forced track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to halt this weekend’s doubleheader.

The Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 4. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions will join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Thursday, May 4 for one colossal event.


