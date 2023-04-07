Pike County varsity softball teams have worked their way through the second week of the 2023 season. The following sections include information on some recent games.
Western, Piketon and Waverly are in action at Western on Saturday in tournament action with Northwest. The morning starts with a 10:30 a.m. game between Western and Northwest. Piketon and Waverly will play the second game around noon. The consolation and championship games will follow. Eastern will take on Minford at home on Monday.
WESTERN @
EASTERN
Eastern plated the first run in the opening inning. Western claimed its first and only lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, 2-1.
The Lady Eagles regained their advantage in the home half of the frame, generating three runs to go up 4-2. Eastern scored two more in the bottom of the fourth inning to increase the margin to 6-2.
The Lady Indians rallied for two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to get back within two, 6-4. However, the Lady Eagles plated two more to make the score 8-4 and take the win.
From the plate for Western, Aubrey Penwell was 1-3 with a run and swiped one base. Megan Whitley was 2-4 with a run. Kenzi Ferneau was 2-4 with a double, a triple, one run and an RBI. Lauren Ware was 2-4 with a double, a stolen base and one RBI. Finley May was 1-3 and stole a base.
Whitley pitched all six innings and was charged with the loss. She gave up eight runs, only three of which were earned, on six hits, while striking out four and walking three.
For Eastern from the dish, Sandra Conley was 2-3 with two RBIs and one run. Megan Nickell was 2-3 with three runs and one RBI. Hannah Felts was 1-4 with a run. Emma Young and Laken Gullett had one RBI each. Madison Shuler was 1-3 with a run and an RBI.
Felts pitched all seven innings for the victory. She gave up three earned runs on eight hits, while striking out nine batters and walking one.
Western drops to 1-5 overall with the loss, while Eastern improves to 3-2 with the win.
PIKETON
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks began Scioto Valley Conference softball play this past week and suffered a pair of losses, falling 10-2 at Zane Trace on Monday and 8-0 at Southeastern on Wednesday.
In Monday’s game at Zane Trace, the hosting Lady Pioneers got off to a fast start, scoring five runs in the opening inning and two more in the third to go up 7-0. Piketon broke up the shutout by plating a run in the top of the fourth inning. Zane Trace negated that gain by producing another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Neither team scored in the fifth inning. Piketon generated another run in the top of the sixth inning. Then Zane Trace wrapped up the scoring with two in the home half of the frame.
Six different Lady Redstreaks had a hit in the 10-2 loss, including Lacrissa Leeth, Danika Ritchie, Renee Hill, Laken Pederson, Kyndall Carroll and Kaylee Maynard. Leeth had the only extra-base hit with a double. Carroll was charged with the pitching loss.
On Wednesday, Piketon faced an uphill battle against Southeastern pitcher Erin Richendollar, suffering an 8-0 loss.
Richendollar had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning before Piketon’s Renee Hill broke it up with a single. From the circle, Richendollar finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
WAVERLY
In non-league action on Tuesday, the Waverly Lady Tigers were dealt a 14-4 defeat at Zane Trace.
The hosting Lady Pioneers scored the first two runs in the opening inning. Waverly brought the contest to a tie with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning.
Zane Trace countered with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and added two more in the bottom of the fourth. Waverly cut into that lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, trimming the lead to 8-4. However, the Lady Pioneers followed with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Two Lady Tigers hit homers in the loss. Montanna Leeth generated a two-run home run, going 2-3 with two RBIs. Addi Hudnell was 1-2 with a solo homer and two RBIs. Faith Thornsberry also went 2-3 with a stolen base, while Jada Osborne was 1-3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.