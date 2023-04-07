Sandra Conley

Pike County varsity softball teams have worked their way through the second week of the 2023 season. The following sections include information on some recent games.

Western, Piketon and Waverly are in action at Western on Saturday in tournament action with Northwest. The morning starts with a 10:30 a.m. game between Western and Northwest. Piketon and Waverly will play the second game around noon. The consolation and championship games will follow. Eastern will take on Minford at home on Monday.


