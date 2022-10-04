Two Pike County cross country teams, Eastern and Piketon, competed in the Jackson Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22.
In the high school boys race, Portsmouth junior Charles Putnam was the overall winner, running the course in a time of 16:27.96.
Eastern was led by freshman Aiden Werner, who finished third in 17:32.23. Sophomore teammate Garrett Cody was 12th in 19:08.75.
For Piketon, Josh Richmond led the way, finishing 32nd in 20:45.05. He was followed by teammates Grayson Roberts (49th, 22:41.35), Leighton Kelley (57th, 23:42.78), Mason Roberts (64th, 25:52.40), and Gary Richmond (65th, 27:42.04).
Piketon finished sixth as a team with 172 points. Vinton County won the high school boys team title with 39 points, followed by runner-up Jackson with 53 points.
In the high school girls race, Vinton County freshman Nevaeh Newton was the overall winner, running the course in 22:03.01. Vinton County also won the team title with 22 points, followed by Paint Valley as the runner-up team with 33 points.
Eastern had three freshman runners competing. Gracie Long led the way by finishing fourth overall in 23:20.33. Josie Ware followed by crossing the line 15th (24:50.8) and Christene Eing was 26th (30:39.6).
For Piketon senior twin sisters Kenzie and Kalynn Mays ran. Kenzie Mays finished seventh in 23:32.59, followed by Kalynn Mays, who was 23rd in 28:11.19.
In the junior high boys race, Jackson eighth-grader Deegan Evans was the overall winner, finishing in 12:34.08. Team-wise, Leesburg Fairfield won the title with a score of 20, followed by Paint Valley as the runner-up with a score of 52.
Eastern was one runner short of producing a team score. Eighth-grader Dawson Cody finished 12th overall in 14:29.15. He was followed by teammate Landen Durham (19th, 14:59.32), Evan Hines (24th, 15:56.19) and Aiden Lykins (27th, 16:45.87).
Piketon had one runner competing. Isaiah Arnett finished 26th in 16:44.23.
In the junior high girls race, Oak Hill eighth grader Addy Brown won in 14:48.27. Whiteoak edged Oak Hill for the team title though. Whiteoak finished with 27 points, while Oak Hill ended at 28.
Eastern and Piketon both had two runners competing.
For Piketon, Laila Kelley finished third overall in 15:05.86. Mady Hiles was 26th in 23:57.97.
For Eastern, Haylie Daniels finished fifth in 16:48.75. Kelly Wolford was 23rd in a time of 21:58.59.
