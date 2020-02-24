Outside of the sound of multiple arrows embedding themselves in a target, the middle and high school gymnasiums were relatively quiet Saturday afternoon.
When the parking lot is full of vehicles and the stands are full of people, the sounds of bouncing balls and cheering fans usually fills the room. On this particular day, student athletes were competing in an archery tournament that was a part of the Appalachian Archery Conference (AAC) schedule. The AAC is wide-ranging conference of schools in the Appalachian counties of Ohio and West Virginia. Eastern has the only Pike County competitive team, while Huntington has the lone Ross County team at this point.
A total of 259 archers from 16 schools shot in two tournaments on Saturday at Eastern Local Schools — the Appalachian Archery Conference (AAC) bullseye tournament and a 3D fun shoot — at Eastern Middle/High School during that day-long event. It was a big day for the Eastern Middle School team, which earned a third place finish.
Madilen Day led the top individual finishers for Eastern. She finished second in MS girls (Middle School Girls rankings) in the conference tournament and third in MS girls in the 3D tournament. Day also finished 3rd out all 259 archers in all divisions and set a new school record of 288. The previous record was 280. A perfect day for an archer in this type of event is a 300.
Other results included:
* Gracie Long finished 16th in the conference tournament and fourth in the 3D tournament in MS girls.
* Abigail Medeiros finished 18th in MS girls in the conference tournament.
* Gavin Cook finished 11th in the conference tournament and fifth in the 3D tournament in HS boys.
* Christian Canaday finished ninth in the 3D tournament in HS boys.
* Brad Long finished 16th in HS boys in the conference tournament.
* Samantha (Gracie) Turner finished 20th in HS girls in the conference tournament.
* Riley McCoy finished sixth in the MS girls 3D tournament.
The following students are on the archery teams at Eastern Local Schools:
High School Team: Taylor Arndt, Brooklyn Bentley, Christian Canaday, Gavin Cook, Orion Doran, Brandon Gillenwater, Brianna Hixon, Melody Jordan, Brad Long, Isaiah Parrish, Tyler Reed, Tinlie Riley, Brianna Stevens, Warren Simpkins, Samantha (Gracie) Turner, Levi Vallejo.
Middle School Team: Cooper Alley, Chaz Arndt, Aubrey Bapst, David Brandum, Esmeralda Canaday, Madilen Day, Braiden Flynn, Tristan Forsythe, Carly Hickenbottom, Gracie Long, Riley McCoy, Abigail Medeiros, Joey Medina, Eli Montgomery, Wyatt Montgomery, Destiny Pollard, Will Reed, Michael Tackett, Samul Tomblin, Lydia Turner, Josie Ware.
Archery is a relatively new sport to the area and particularly at Eastern, as this is just the second season for the Eagles to compete.
Appalachian Archery Conference is a part of a much larger organization — the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).
According to the website, NASP is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades fourth through 12th grades. Through archery and competitions, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
NASP® (National Archery in the Schools Program) is first and foremost an in-school program. The first step to starting a NASP® program in your school is to get the school administration to agree to offer the program in the school during the school day (typically as part of a gym class).
Eastern was able to get the program started with Physical Education/Health teacher Travis Hale.
"Travis Hale helped us get it going, but it was turned over to me," explained Shawn Riley, who serves as the high school coach, while Vonley Canaday is the middle school coach. Riley's knowledge and experience made him the ideal candidate to coach the team.
"I've shot archery for 20 years. I've been shooting competitively since 2005. My daughter (Tinlie Riley) wanted to do it, so I stepped into help. Once I started helping, everyone said that I should do it because I know so much," said Riley.
"I've had Tinlie shooting for four or five years. This is her second year shooting for Eastern."
Riley teaches the archers how to compete by using the "11 Steps to Archery Success", which can be found on the NASP website.
"It is mainly form. You get the form down. Then you work on release," explained Riley. "Aiming becomes a second thing. Form and anchor point are where it is all at as well as being consistent that way."
The students on the archery team practice twice a week for a few hours in the mezzanine between the high school and middle school gymnasiums.
Riley loves the fact that the sport of archery is something an individual can do their whole life and it allows people of all abilities to participate.
"Anybody can do this. We had a student shooting with a mouthpiece today (due to a physical handicap). The sport doesn't single a kid out. I like working with all of the different kids, being able to get everybody in here.
In a competition, up to 24 students can compete for a team with the top 12 scores going toward the team score. There are a total of 42 students on Eastern's team from the elementary grades through high school.
"We've grown a lot. It is a blast. The kids do really well," said Riley. "I have kids who absolutely surprise me with how they shoot. Give them a little direction and they take off. Some of them struggle, but they still come and enjoy it."
Riley noted some highlights for the team so far, prior to the Saturday home competition at Eastern.
"In our first year, we had a second place high school team in one of our competitions. That was amazing," said Riley. "This year we have had two individuals in the top 10 in a tournament. Lydia Turner was second place in a tournament at Federal Hocking, while Madilen Day was ninth in that tournament."
The archery season will continue for the next eight to 10 weeks with multiple Saturday tournaments. There is a state 3D tournament on March 7 at Nelsonville-York and a state bullseye tournament on March 21 and 22. There are also several more AAC conference tournaments where the Eagles will compete.
Seniors Samantha Turner and Christian Canaday have been competing since the team began last school year. They are the lone Eagle seniors on the team.
"It is different from basketball or volleyball. Not a lot of schools around here have it," said Turner.
"It gives you the chance to focus and have a lot of fun while doing something out of the ordinary," added Canaday.
Brianna Stevens, a freshman, plans to continue archery throughout˙high school.
"I think it calms me. The competition gets me going. I try to get the high scores," said Brianna Stevens, a freshman. "I used to play volleyball and softball but I got a job, so I had to give some of them up. I didn't want to give up archery. This will be my go-to sport. I love how supportive the coaches are."
Two middle school competitors, Madilen Day and Esmeralda Canaday, really love the sport.
"It is nice because it helps me focus and it is something that I really love to do. I do other sports, but I practice archery every single morning before school," said Day. "My dad (Principal Robie Day) has to get here early, so I shoot before school starts. I like it. I'm excited because I shot a 288 today."
"Most kids don't normally do the sport," said Esmeralda Canaday. "They are doing basketball. People who are really quiet can do archery and be really good at it. Every time I get a bad score. I try to calm myself down because I know it will be all right. I will do better next time. I just have to focus more."
Both girls were happy with how the day went and tried to be helpful to other archers.
"I like how everyone came together and helped to make this day happen," said Canaday.
The next competition listed on the AAC schedule will take place at Eastern Meigs Local Schools on Saturday, Feb. 29.
