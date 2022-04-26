Snapping their six-game skid in a big way, the Piketon Redstreaks blasted past the Southeastern Panthers in six innings in Friday night’s 14-0 road win.
Piketon pounded out 19 hits in all, as each starter produced at least one hit.
Piketon scored three runs in the opening inning. Tra Swayne, Chase Carson, Roger Woodruff and Kydan Potts produced four straight base hits. Woodruff was credited with the first RBI of the game for plating Swayne. Jacob Taylor reached via an error that allowed two more runs to score, making the lead 3-0.
Johnny Burton led off the second inning with a single and advanced to second on an error. A groundout from Swayne moved him to third, and he scored on a hit from Carson, increasing the advantage to 4-0.
The Redstreaks added four runs in the third inning and batted around. Malik Diack started it with a one-out double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Then Carter Williams had the next hit to send him home. Levi Gullion had the next hit, and Swayne was hit by a pitch. Williams scored on a catcher error. Then Gullion and Swayne scored on a base hit from Carson, opening an 8-0 advantage.
Piketon threatened to score in the fourth inning, as center fielder Levi Gullion connected on a double. But he was stranded there.
Chase Carson came up with a one-out single in the fifth inning and scored on a base hit from Kydan Potts, pushing the lead to 9-0.
Closing out the game, the Streaks tacked on five more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Gullion led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice from Garrett Moore. Swayne followed with an RBI-single to get Gullion across the dish. Carson then drew a walk, and Woodruff followed with a single, allowing Swayne to score. After a flyout, Jake Taylor delivered a two-out single, plating Carson and Woodruff. Taylor advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a hit from Diack, 14-0.
Four different Redstreaks had three hits each in the victory. Carson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Gullion was 3-4 with a double and two runs. Diack was 3-5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Woodruff finished 3-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. He also pitched for the win, improving his record to 3-3. In five innings, Woodruff allowed four hits and no runs, while striking out seven batters and walking one. Burton threw one inning, giving up one hit, while striking out one.
The Redstreaks traveled to Unioto on Monday evening and had their game suspended by rain. They trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning. The game was scheduled to be concluded Tuesday evening. They will be home against Westfall on Wednesday night and home again Friday versus Adena.
