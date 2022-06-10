Taking part in the Buckeye Wood Bat tournament at the Action Sports Center in Dayton the Waverly Post 142 Shockers split a pair of games to open the weekend's tournament on Thursday.
The Shockers picked up an 8-6 victory over the Miami Valley Prospects in game one before falling to Bo Jackson Elite Silver 4-3 in game two.
"Outstanding bounce back for Malik (Diack) on the bump. Alex (Boles) battled through 4 for us & for Malik to come in and shove is exactly what we needed," mentioned Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters about the game one win.
In game one the Miami Valley Prospects took a 2-0 lead in a two-out single in the first inning. The Shockers would leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. The Miami Valley Prospects scratched across three more runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Waverly Post 142 would go down in order in the bottom of the inning.
The Prospects scored once more in the third inning taking a 6-0 lead. Waverly Post 142 answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 6-4. Jase Hurd singled with one out and scored on a single by Weston Roop on the next at bat. Dax Estep then singled as Roop scored to make it 6-2 with an out. Hunter Edwards brought the Shockers closer with a 2 run double with a pair of outs cutting the lead to 6-4. Neither team was able to push across any runs in the fourth inning.
The Shockers scored four more runs in the fifth inning to take the lead 8-6. Hunter Edwards doubled and Malik Diack singled with one out. LT Jordan then notched a two-out RBI single and Hurd singled with two outs as the Shockers plated a pair of runs to take an 8-7 lead. Roop then singled and Hurd scored as Waverly Post 142 led 8-6 after five innings.
The Miami Valley Prospects walked with one out in the sixth inning but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game as the Shockers came away with an 8-6 comeback victory.
Statistically leading the Shockers in game one was Jase Hurd who went 3-4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBI’s. Weston Roop was 2-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored while Hunter Edwards went 2-3 with a pair of doubles and and a pair of RBI’s. LT Jordan was 2-4 with an RBI. Malik Diack earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings allowing no hits and striking out four. Alex Boles pitched four innings striking out six.
In game two the Shockers took an early lead but Bo Jackson Elite Silver plated a run in the top of the sixth inning as the Shockers fell 4-3.
"Trevor Fike threw a really nice game for us. Couldn’t have asked for more. Unfortunately we had a big error and left the bags loaded twice. He certainly pitched well enough for us to achieve victory,” said Teeters.
Fike retired the first six Bo Jackson Elite Silver batters in order as the game would be scoreless after two innings of play. After Fike retired Bo Jackson Elite Silver in order once again in the top of the third, Waverly Post 142 scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. LT Jordan singled and Jase Hurd reached on an error to begin the inning. Jordan and Hurd would score on a single by Weston Roop to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead. Alex Boles singled, Christian Horn walked and Hunter Hauck singled in the fourth inning to load the bases with two outs but would be left stranded.
Bo Jackson Elite Silver tied the game 2-2 on a two-run RBI single with one out in the top of the fifth inning. They then took a 3-2 lead on an error. Waverly Post 142 tied the game 3-3 as Dax Estep scored on an RBI walk by Christian Horn.
Bo Jackson Elite Silver scored on a two-out triple in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead 4-3. Hurd singled in the bottom half for the Shockers but that would be it. Bo Jackson Elite Silver went down in order in the seventh. Waverly Post 142 was able to get the tying run on base with two outs in the bottom but couldn’t get it across as they fell in a close 4-3 battle.
Leading the Shockers in game two was Hunter Hauck who went 2-3 with a pair of singles. Weston Roop was 2-4 with 2 RBI’s and Dax Estep was 2-4 with a pair of base hits. Alex Boles was 1-3 with a single while LT Jordan was 1-4 with a single. Trevor Fike threw six innings on the mound striking out five.
Waverly Post 142 were set to continue action over the weekend, starting with the next game Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.