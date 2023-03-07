A new era begins this weekend in Columbus with the first OHSAA sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.
And there will be three Pike County girls — Waverly’s Abby Green and Emma Davis along with Western’s Callie Farmer — have qualified for this historic first-ever tournament that will be conducted alongside the annual OHSAA boys state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
In all, 224 athletes and 136 schools will be represented in the girls state tournament competition. Waverly is one of 24 schools with two qualifiers. There are three schools with seven qualifiers, including Harrison, Olentangy Orange, and Marysville. Closer to home, West Union has three competitors going, and Jackson has one.
To qualify for state, the Pike County wrestlers had to finish in the top four of their respective weight class brackets at the regional tournament, which was held at Olentangy Orange High School on Sunday, March 5. Green finished second in her class while Davis and Farmer took third in their respective classes. As a team, Waverly finished ninth out of 30, scoring 47 points. Western tied for 28th with two other schools with 22 points. Hosting Olentangy Orange won the regional title with 221 points.
“I was very pleased with all of our wrestlers. They did a fantastic job, “ Waverly and Western girls wrestling coach Mindie Young said. “There were 61 schools represented at our regional. There are no separate divisions (in regards to school size) in girls wrestling. For us to have one second place and two third places out of 61 schools, we will have three girls from Pike County competing in the first ever girls state tournament. Waverly and Western get a piece of that history now, and I think that is amazing.”
For Waverly, Abby Green had the best day. Green did not lose a match in the 135-pound bracket until the final round, winning all three by pin or fall. In the championship match, she was pinned by her opponent Alicia Coleman of Olentangy Orange.
“I don’t think it was my best wrestling, but it was alright,” Green said. “I feel like I could have done better. I did a lot better this year than I did last year. I’ve improved a lot more, especially over the season.”
Green said her favorite wrestling move and the one she can hit most consistently is the fireman’s carry. She was able to hit it successfully twice during the regional run.
Emma Davis wrestled in the 125-pound class and won third place.
“Emma lost the first round, so she immediately went into the consolation bracket and the best she could do at that point was third place. She wrestled back four matches to get to third place,” Young said. “Emma ended up wrestling the girl she lost to in the first round, and she beat her (to secure third place). So she got her revenge there.”
That opponent was Heath senior Taryn Gamble, who pinned Davis in 37 seconds in the opening round. To fight back through the consolation bracket, Davis won two matches by pin. Her third she won by decision, 12-5, and then she won the third place match over Gamble, 13-6, by decision.
“It definitely surprised me because it is only my second season,” Davis said about qualifying for the state tournament. “Beating my biggest competition brought me to tears. I didn’t realize I was placing until that match that I won against my competition (Gamble). I honestly thought I wasn’t going to make it. I fought hard to the point that I got there.”
Western’s Farmer and Waverly’s Ariane Davis, the older sister of Emma Davis, wrestled in the 140-pound class.
“Unfortunately, Callie had to wrestle Ariane in the first round and Callie won,” Young said. “It was the hardest thing in the world to do as a coach to sit there in a chair and not say anything or be able to coach because they are both your wrestlers. That finished Ari’s season and high school career. Ari did a phenomenal job and finished with a record 11-15, which is amazing for her first year out.”
After winning over Davis by pin, Farmer won her next match by pin. Then Farmer was pinned by Maddie Hamilton of Teays Valley. In the consolation bracket, Farmer won her first match by pin over Kateyanne Walburn of Athens. In the third place match, Farmer won over Watterson sophomore Ava Kennedy by pin after 2:53.
About Farmer, Young said, “She was a totally different wrestler at this meet. She had her head on straight and performed better than I’ve ever seen her perform. She didn’t lose until the third round. Then she went to the consolation round and wrestled back to win third place without another loss.”
When asked what worked for her in the regional tournament, Farmer said the number four. She explained, “Every time before each match, I would tap both heels four times left and right and then back four times left and right. I would turn around, close my eyes and look up at the lights, inhale and exhale and then turn around. I needed to get my head in the game. In my mind, I was like I’m about to go into this (match) and kick some butt.”
Farmer previously attended Waverly in junior high, but she has been at Western for the last two years. However, this year, she was able to wrestle for Western while practicing and traveling with Waverly.
“Western has been nothing but supportive of this,” Young said.
The final Waverly competitor was sophomore Josie Oliver in the 130-pound class. Oliver lost her first round match to Annette Oberhauser of Olentangy Berlin. It was a battle that Oberhauser took narrowly by decision, 15-14.
“Josie Oliver, who has never won a match in her career (prior to this season), finished with a record of 17-21,” Young said. “She recorded three takedowns the whole season as a freshman. This year she had 22 takedowns. She also had 34 reversals this year after never having a single one as a freshman. That’s the most improvement I’ve seen in anyone in a year. She did awesome.”
The three qualifiers are looking forward to being a part of the first-ever OHSAA sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament. In the previous three seasons, the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) has conducted a girls state tournament. Last season, Green qualified and competed in the OHSWCA state meet at Hilliard Davidson.
“It is going to be a lot harder this year. Last year I didn’t do too well. I got ousted in the second round,” Green said.
“This year since it is actually OHSAA, it is a bigger deal and actually the real thing. It is awesome. I’m glad that it has been sanctioned and I feel like it should have been sooner, but it is still very exciting, especially being younger in high school.”
Davis (32-12) has the goal of winning at least one match at state. She is paired up against Lebanon sophomore Andi Addis (26-16).
“She (Addis) is another competitor of mine that I could have beaten before. We had a very close match, but she won by points,” Davis said. “I’m going to do what I did during the regional of keeping a good mindset and not getting gassed out. It is just fun. It is going to be a really good experience.”
Davis said her favorite moves to use are Hi C or mat returns.
“I’m very competitive. So that whole solo (wrestling) experience is so fun for me,” Davis said. “Meeting new girls and making so many friends, it (wrestling) is a very fun sport. I’ve made so many friends, even if they are my competition. Right when I get on that mat, we’re no longer friends. But off the mat, we are very close.”
Farmer felt bad that she had to face Ari Davis in the first round.
“She’s family. We’re all family,” Farmer said. “It is hard to wrestle your teammate because you know each other’s flaws. It is kind of like wrestling yourself. I felt really bad. One of us was going to win and one of us was going to lose.”
In all matches now, Farmer’s mindset on the mat is constant improvement.
“I try not to think of any match as hard. If I do, that gives me the thought that every match is hard, and that gets me down every time. So instead, I think, ‘In this match I can work on things or improve on things, even if I have won’,” Farmer said. “If it wasn’t for this sport, I wouldn’t be close to anyone in school. Now I have friends all over the state.”
Farmer is thrilled to be heading to the state tournament.
“This is my first time back in wrestling in a year, and now I’m going to state. Even though I’m a sophomore, I’m a freshman experience-wise. It was a good time to come back,” she said.
“I’m not done. I still have a hot minute until I’m finished. I’m thankful for everyone who has let me do this, Waverly and Western included. If it wasn’t for everybody, I wouldn’t be here doing this.”
