A new era begins this weekend in Columbus with the first OHSAA sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.

And there will be three Pike County girls — Waverly’s Abby Green and Emma Davis along with Western’s Callie Farmer — have qualified for this historic first-ever tournament that will be conducted alongside the annual OHSAA boys state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.


