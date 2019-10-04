With the chance to make school and program history by winning their first Southern Ohio Conference Division II title, the Waverly Lady Tigers were determined to keep winning and stay in the hunt.
The latest opponent in their path, the Minford Lady Falcons, visited Raidiger Field Tuesday evening and returned home empty handed, as the Lady Tigers defeated them 5-0.
Waverly scored four goals in the first half and one in the second. That fast start was a key to success, according to Waverly coach Chris Murphy.
“Our strategy tonight was to get out to a fast start and to control the pace of the match,” stated Murphy. “(Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I are very proud of the ladies and their attitudes as well as focus. They are determined to finish what they have started and are looking to make a strong run in tournament play. We are playing as a cohesive unit and are starting to gel effectively.”
The offense was clicking for the Lady Tigers. Enjoying her return to the lineup after sitting out much of the season with a foot injury, Waverly’s Zoiee Smith recorded a hat trick of three goals, scoring the first two goals of the opening half and then capping her night with the final goal of the second half. Kylie Smith provided assists on the first and last goal, while Loren Moran had an assist on the other. Moran also had the opportunity to score a goal of her own, as did Amelia Willis.
“The Lady Falcons pushed a strong attack throughout the match. They fought until the whistle blew,” said Murphy. “A game against Minford is always a challenge. We wish them the best of luck as they near the end of regular season and begin tournament play.”
Defensively, Lydia Brown and Michaela Rhoads led the way in interceptions with seven each, followed by Alexis Murphy with six and Kaylee Spencer with five. Rhoads led the way in steals with seven, followed by Alexis Murphy and Kylee Murphy with three each. Anna Jordan recorded a shutout in the goal, having six saves.
The Lady Tigers are now 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the conference. The Lady Tigers play at Northwest next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. This will be the final match of Waverly’s conference schedule with championship implications on the line.
