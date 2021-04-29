On Tuesday, April 20, we traveled up to Amanda Clearcreek for the annual Cole McCafferty Invitational. Our true load-up of the season, it helps that Alex Boles was present, our lead sprinter.
Alex didn’t disappoint, winning the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes. Cai Marquez won the 110-meter hurdles with another personal best (PB). Coach (John) Voorhes believe he’s hitting his stride, and will continue to improve as we move forward.
We had a couple seconds: Ty Reisinger in the 800-meter run (PB), and Mitch Green in the 3200-meter run (PB), with a real strong finish.
We had several thirds: Aidan Kelly, long jump and 200-meter dash, a strong performance; Alex Stoller, 400-meter dash; Cai Marquez, 300-meter hurdles; the 4x800-meter relay team of Ty, Alex S., Mitch, and Jack Monroe (PB); and the 4x200-meter relay team of Alex S., Aidan, Jack, and Cai.
Four fourths aided in our scoring, as every place matters: Dylan Smith, shot put; Mitch, 1600-meter run, still learning how to run it; the 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt Crabtree, Aidan, Brady Anderson, and Cai; and, the 4x400-meter relay team of Alex B., with the hopes his leadoff leg gets stronger with experience, along with Alex S., Wyatt, and Ty.
The places continued with three fifths: Cody Helton, discus; Ty, long jump, and Jack, 3200-meter run.
Picking up sixth place were: Brock Adams, shot put; and Jack and Brady tied for sixth in the high jump.
Placing seventh was A.J. Sibole, 1600-meter run (PB); and Maddox Bock, 800-meter run. Rounding out the scoring was Brady’s eighth in the 300-meter hurdles(PB). Coach Voorhes looks for him to continue his rise in the places.
We double placed in nine events — this is how you make runs at first place in big events. Only problem we had was they ran the pole vault and triple jump, in which we didn’t compete. I'm not completely sure these two cost us first, but it didn’t help as Lancaster Fisher Catholic won first with 155 pts.. We came in a strong second with 136 points, which was our biggest points total of the year.
We also had seven personal bests (PB), showing we were competing at a high level. We are hoping this continues to propel us into the end of the season!
