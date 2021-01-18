Waverly, coming in on a seven-game winning streak, welcomed in the one loss Wheelersburg Lady Pirates in an SOC conference tilt Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Tigers they fell 53-35 against the Pirates in a hard fought battle.
“Wheelersburg is an outstanding team. You have to guard the 3-point line against them," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "They have numerous shooters that they put in, and we tried to match up with our zone. But that leads to difficulties in rebounding, and they did a good job rebounding. We just gave them too many second and third chance opportunities, and (with) a team of that caliber, you can't give them many opportunities to put the ball in the basket, because they’re going to hurt you.”
It was an even first quarter, as both went back and forth exchanging leads. Michaela Rhoads connected on two triples in the quarter that helped give Waverly a 13-10 advantage after the first.
In the second quarter, Wheelersburg took a 16-14 lead with 5:43 to go, and bumped the lead 28-18 heading into the half. Wheelersburg took their largest lead of the game at the 3:51 mark in the third 36-22, and made it 41-26 after the third.
Waverly continued to claw and fight in the fourth, as Carli Knight hit a pair of free throws to make it 49-34 with 2:39 left. But ultimately, the Pirates proved to be a little too much for the Tigers as they fell 53-35.
“Rebounding was definitely the difference, and at times we didn’t take care of the basketball, which led to easy buckets for them. They really do they capitalize on turnovers, point one; and (point) two is, we have to rebound better against a team like Wheelersburg if we’re going to have a chance,” said Bonifield.
The Tigers shot 13-of-38 from the field, including three triples, and was 6-10 from the charity stripe. Waverly forced 11 Pirate turnovers, while only committing 10. It was balanced scoring for the Tigers, as Paige Carter and Sarah Thompson each scored eight. Carter also pulled down four rebounds including her 700th of her career. Kelli Stewart and Michaela Rhoads each scored six, while Zoiee Smith scored five points along with a team high six assists. Carli Knight rounded out the scoring with two points.
Waverly will look to bounce back and start another winning streak on Monday when they take on the Minford Falcons.
“We learned a lot about ourselves. I think we have to stay true to what we are. We have to put pressure on. We put pressure on them at times, but we didn’t do that until late in the game. So I think we have to get back to putting pressure on and start creating turnovers. I think we’re pretty good in transition, when we can create turnovers on our own, and we didn't do a very good job at that today.”
