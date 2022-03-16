The countdown has been going on for months. Now it is down to just a few days.
On Friday night, March 18 at Atomic Speedway, Beaver native Ashley Tackett will be embarking on a new racing season in a new ride owned by Waverly’s John Shewbrooks.
Tackett, 24, will be getting her feet wet as a newly-minted 305 sprint car driver, moving up from the Legend Car class. The 305 sprint cars are making their return to Atomic Speedway after a long absence, just in time for Tackett to run on what she considers her home track.
Late Models are the featured class on Friday night for Atomic Speedway’s Buckeye Spring 50, paying $12,000. It is also opening night for the 2022 racing season. Accompanying classes include Modifieds, 305 Sprints, and Legend Cars. Pits open at 2 p.m., the main gate opens at 4 p.m. Hot laps start at 6 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m. Tackett will be there and ready to go.
“I’ve always wanted to race. My dad, Eddie Tackett, restores classic cars. So I grew up going to car shows and cruise-ins. My sister was a mommy’s girl; I was a daddy’s girl. Besides cheerleading, I was never into anything except cars. So I have rolled around in the dirt my whole life,” said Tackett, a 2015 Eastern High School graduate.
“I started racing radio controlled cars when I was about six years old with my dad. I went to my first ever race at Atomic Speedway to watch the sprint cars when I was about 10 years old and fell in love with it.”
Tackett had to wait eight years for the opportunity to take a car out to a dirt track.
“I wanted to race something, and Mom wasn’t too happy about it. She put her foot down and said no. She was really scared. But she was really supportive and still is,” said Tackett. “I wanted to race anything with two or four wheels and a motor. Finally, when I turned 18, Mom and Dad got a Legend Car for me as a graduation gift.”
According to Tackett, Legend Cars are an entry level class with the body style of an older classic car, which was the perfect fit since her father already had experience with restoring classic cars. She also noted the Legend Cars are not expensive or overly fast, giving new racers the opportunity to try the sport without investing a lot of money. Tackett’s ultimate goal was to move up to sprint cars eventually.
“I never thought it would happen, and it was just something to dream about,” said Tackett. “Then John (Shewbrooks) came along, and I got that opportunity. I wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity if I could help it.”
Shewbrooks, a five-time National Champion inboard hydroplane racer, went from slicing through the water to speeding around oval tracks, racing Three Quarter Midgets in 2007 before moving up to 410 cubic inch wing sprint cars in 2010. He no longer races, but now has two full teams under his ownership. Shewbrooks had been following Tackett’s progress in the racing world for quite a while before he made the connection.
“I followed Ashley on Facebook. I saw that she was doing really well with her racing. I also saw that Ashley presented herself really well on social media. That’s important. You have to present yourself well,” said Shewbrooks.
“What I was looking for was a local driver that could actually campaign the car. By that I mean, I wasn’t just looking for a local driver. I was looking for a local person who could race the car completely, including get it to the track, maintain the car, and race the car, and do everything including drive. That was the key factor in selecting Ashley was the fact that she and her family were capable of racing the car without my direct involvement.”
The reason Shewbrooks cannot be as involved as he would like is that he also owns a 410 sprint car that is driven by Brandon Wimmer of Fairmount, Indiana, a World of Outlaw veteran. Between his full time job and the 410 sprint car, Shewbrooks did not have any additional time to devote to helping with the 305 sprint car.
“I had to have someone who could race the car and run the whole team. Ashley does that. Ashley is not just a driver. She has taken the team and her expectations are that she is going to run the team, race the car, get it to the track, and do all of the maintenance,” said Shewbrooks.
“When Ashley comes over here (to Shewbrooks’ garage) and is working on the car, she has grease on her fingernails. She’s not just sitting in the driver’s seat. Ashley has taken the driveshaft apart, she’s lubricated the parts, and she has got grease all over her.”
Tackett’s racing team will include her father Eddie Tackett, her fiancée Josh Dietz (a Late Model race car driver), and Bill Culwell. Scott Cool, Shewbrooks’ crew chief for the 410 car, was also instrumental in making the connection between Tackett and Shewbrooks and is quick to provide advice and assistance.
“I couldn’t do it on my own. They stepped up a lot and have been really supportive,” said Tackett. “My main goal this year is to learn as much as I can about the car. Stepping up from Legend Cars, it’s a whole new ballgame for me. John has already taught me so much more than I thought I’d learn in a short amount of time.”
According to Shewbrooks, the new owner of Atomic Speedway, Charlie Best, has scheduled about 10 races for 305 sprint cars in 2022.
“I never anticipated 305 sprints running at Atomic this year, because they haven’t. Now they are back,” said Shewbrooks. “The motive was to get Ashley some experience on smaller tracks. Now we have our local big track scheduling races. That changed my game plan a little bit. I had to make some changes in what we are doing, but we will get there.”
Tackett completed one race in 2021 in Shewbrooks’ 305 sprint car. Now she is ready for her first full season.
“We ran one race last year at 35 Raceway. I didn’t want to get lapped or passed by the leader, so I ended up achieving that goal. I think I finished seventh out of nine cars, so I didn’t finish last,” said Tackett. “I felt like I was competitive enough to keep up with the leader. So that was good just to get my feet wet. It made me a lot more comfortable with my surroundings and being in the car and racing.”
Tackett has one semester left of college for her early childhood education (preschool through fifth grade) degree at Shawnee State University and is currently serving as a substitute teacher in Pike and Ross County. The teaching schedule will allow her to race on weekends and throughout the summer.
In the meantime, she has been studying and preparing for her first season as a sprint car driver by learning the rule book, watching YouTube videos, researching, connecting with other drivers, and iRacing.
“iRacing is a racing video game. That’s what a lot of the NASCAR drivers use to test throughout the week when they’re not in the car, and although it’s not actually being in the car, it’s as realistic as it can be,” said Tackett, who noted you have a steering wheel and pedals to use. “iRacing helps with hand-eye coordination. There are so many little things you can do just to make sure you’re up to par as much as you can be all winter long.”
At some point this season, Shewbrooks plans to have Tackett test his 410 sprint car. In the meantime, she will start small and work her way up from there, racing at Atomic Speedway, 35 Raceway and Moler Raceway (Williamsburg) in the 305 class.
“I’m not looking to go and set the world on fire or do anything special this year. I just want to be competitive,” said Tackett. “Basically, I’m just trying to soak up all the information I can, every time I hit the track get better and better, and just present the car in the best way that I can.”
