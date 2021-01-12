Continuing to make history for their young program, the Waverly Tiger wrestlers enjoyed more success in recent action.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Tiger wrestlers traveled to Chillicothe for a tri-match against Chillicothe and Hillsboro. Waverly beat Hillsboro 39-30 and Chillicothe 42-18.

Rayden Bumgardner wrestled in his first matches of the season and won both by pin. Mikey Davis won one match by pin and another by a 9-2 decision. C.J. Tolliver, Davey Adkins, and Zak Green all won by pin as well.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Tigers traveled to West Union on Saturday to compete in the second annual Dragon Duals tournament where Waverly claimed fourth place overall.

Calvin Tolliver Jr. and Mark Parker both finished the day with 4-0 records with all wins by pin. Camille Tolliver won her first match of the year by pin.

Waverly heads to Alexander on Wednesday and then to Adena on Thursday this week.

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Recommended for you


Load comments