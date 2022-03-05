Chase Carter

2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Southeast District Boys Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-2, Sr., 15.4

Third Team

Cameron Hall, Chillicothe, 6-1, Sr., 14.9; Ashton Mahaffey, Logan, 5-10, Sr., 11.4

Special Mention

Mike Miller, Chillicothe; Xavier Frasure, Logan

Division 2

Honorary OPSWA All-District

Jude Little, Chillicothe Unioto

First Team

Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, Jr., 16.4; DeSean Branson, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, Sr., 18.3; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, Sr., 21.0; Eli Radabaugh, Vinton County, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Tanner Holbert, Logan Elm, 6-0, Jr., 20.3; Reico Colter, Wash. Court House, 5-10, Sr., 21.4; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, Sr., 18.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, Sr., 25.0

Player of the Year

Trey Robertson, Waverly

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe B. Stewart, Greenfield McClain; Travis Robertson, Waverly

Second Team

Derrick Welsh, Athens, 6-5, Sr. 13.5; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-5, So., 15.4; Tyler Kytta, Marietta, 6-2, Sr., 15.2; Tristan Prater, Jackson, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Braylon Damron, Vinton County, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm, 6-1, Jr., 11.6; Ted Harrah, Fairfield Union, 6-5, Jr., 10.3; Tanner Lemaster, Wash. Court House, 6-6, Jr., 15.0; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, Jr., 19.5; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, 6-3, Sr., 15.1; Kendyll Toney, Greenfield McClain, 6-4, Sr., 13.9; Reed Coconis, Sheridan, 5-11, Jr., 11.8; Kaelan Pulliam, Sheridan, 6-4, Sr., 13.4; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-0, Jr., 13.5; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, Sr., 15.5

Third Team

Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, Sr., 13.6; Evan Park, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-6, Sr., 10.5; Boston Campbell, Jackson, 6-0, So., 9.0; Zayne Karr, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 12.0; Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union, 6-6, So., 10.3; Ethan Parry, Hillsboro, 5-6, Sr., 12.6; Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 5.0

Special Mention

Landon Wheatley, Athens; Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Blake Hoops, Chillicothe Unioto; Dennis Pettey, Vincent Warren; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren; A.J. Graham, Marietta; Jacob Winters, Jackson; Konnor Starkey, Logan Elm; Brennen Rowles, Fairfield Union; Craig Fleck, Circleville; Briley Cramer, Circleville; Braden Wright, Greenfield McClain; Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Ryan Hobbs, New Lexington

Division 3

First Team

Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, Sr., 22.1; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 21.7; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, Sr., 14.1; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, Sr., 17.0; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 15.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, Jr., 21.0; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, Sr., 18.0; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 5-10, So., 17.2; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, Sr., 22.1; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, Fr., 20.3

Co-Players of the Year

Aiden Porter, Fairland; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander

Coach of the Year

Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Second Team

Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, Fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, Jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, So., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, Jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, Fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, Jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, Sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, Sr., 12.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-1, Jr., 14.1; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 10.0; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, Sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, Sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, Jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, So., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, Sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3

Third Team

Chase Allen, Fairland, 5-10, So., 10.0; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, Sr., 16.8; Kyle Stonerock, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 10.0; Aidan Hall, Oak Hill, 6-5, Jr., 14.1; Garrett Brown, Wellston, 6-3, So., 14.8; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 13.6; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, So., 14.0; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-2, Jr., 10.0; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg, 6-4, Sr., 10.9

Special Mention

Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake; Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Braydin McKee, Alexander; Tucker Liston, Belpre; Matt Deems, Belpre; Braylon Harrison, Pomeroy Meigs; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York; Joedy Ater, Adena; Seth McCloskey, Chillicothe Huntington; Brady Coreno, Piketon; Trevor Wolfe, Westfall; Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill; Evan Brown, Wellston; Christian Amburgey, Eastern Brown; Avery Anderson, North Adams; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay; Adam Crank, Minford

Division 4

First Team

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, So., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, Sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, Sr., 21.6; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, Sr., 10.4; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, Sr., 18.5; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, Sr., 13.6; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, Sr., 14.7; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, Jr., 26.4; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, Sr., 23.7; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, Jr., 16.0

Player of the Year

Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble

Tri-Coaches of the Year

Alvin Carpenter, Symmes Valley; Doug Williams, Latham Western; Craig Tackett, Lucasville Valley

Second Team

Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, So., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, Sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, So., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, Jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, Sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, Sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, Jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, Sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, Fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, So., 15.0

Third Team

Elijah Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 8.0; Aiden Hill, Racine Southern, 6-0, Sr., 11.8; Jace Bullington, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, Jr., 11.2; Andrew Airhart, Federal Hocking, 5-11, So., 13.0; Kylan McClain, Corning Miller, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Zane Porter, Peebles, 5-9, Jr., 14.6; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, 5-11, Jr., 14.5; Reed Brewster, Latham Western, 5-10, Sr., 7.1; Dominic Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-7, Jr., 11.2; Cam Carpenter, South Webster, 6-2, Sr., 11.0; Bryce Stuart, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, Sr., 14.0

Special Mention

Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley; Kai Coleman, Ironton St. Joseph; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Tristan Saber, South Gallia; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble; Sam Rutter, Corning Miller; Brayden Zimmerman, Leesburg Fairfield; Chase Carter, Latham Western; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern; Gavin Cayton, Portsmouth Clay; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Gabe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green; Brady Voiers, New Boston; Myles Beasley, New Boston

