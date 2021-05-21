Piketon hosted Portsmouth in a non-conference tilt on Thursday night. The Redstreaks fell 9-1 to the visiting Trojans.
Portsmouth scored on a base hit to take a 1-0 lead. The Trojans then took a 3-0 lead on a throwing error before Logan Maynard picked off a runner at first to end the inning.
Johnny Burton led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit. He then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tra Swayne and to third on a wild pitch. Chase Carson then grounded out, and Burton crossed the dish, cutting the Portsmouth lead to 3-1. Then Roger Woodruff and Easton Lansing would then both single with two outs, but would be left stranded, as Portsmouth led 3-1 after an inning of play.
Portsmouth reached base on a two-out single but stranded the runner in the top of the second. Brody Fuller singled and stole a base in the bottom half of the inning but would be left stranded. Portsmouth stranded a runner in the third inning while Tra Swayne drew a walk in the bottom half, but was caught stealing.
Portsmouth took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth on a two-out error and scored two more on a two-run single to take a 6-1 lead. Piketon would go down in order in the bottom half.
Nothing would happen in the fifth inning, as Portsmouth stranded a runner and Piketon went down in order. Portsmouth scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 8-1 lead. Tra Swayne and Chase Carson both singled in the bottom half, and pinch runners Camren Loar and Chris Chandler each stole a base but were left stranded. The Trojans scored the final run of the game in the seventh inning on a base hit, making it 9-1. Tra Swayne would catch a runner stealing in the inning, and Malik Diack would pick up a pair of strikeouts. The Redstreaks couldn’t quite get anything going in the bottom half as they fell to the visiting Trojans 9-1.
“We looked like we didn’t want to be here. We need to move forward from this, and if we don’t, it will be a Short trip to Ironton and back,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters.
Six Redstresks had a hit in the game. Chase Carson was 1-for-3 with a single and RBI. Tra Swayne was 1-for-2 with a single and a walk, while Johnny Burton was 1-for-3 with a single and scored a run. Roger Woodruff and Easton Lansing were both 1-for-3 with a single. Brody Fuller was 1-for-3 with a single and stolen base. Chris Chandler and Camren Loar each had a stolen base. Logan Maynard picked up four strikeouts, pitching five innings. Malik Diack pitched an inning and picked up two strikeouts.
The Redstreaks were set to head to Ironton to face the hosting Tigers in sectional final action Saturday at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.