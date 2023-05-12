Megan Whitley

Facing the second-seeded Manchester Lady Greyhounds on the road in Division IV sectional final action, the Western Lady Indians suffered a 19-0 defeat.

Of those 19 runs surrendered, only five were earned as Western suffered through 10 errors. Manchester also produced 15 hits, including three doubles and two triples.


