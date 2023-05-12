Western suffers tough defeat in sectional final By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor Julie Billings Author email May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Kenzi Ferneau Megan Whitley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facing the second-seeded Manchester Lady Greyhounds on the road in Division IV sectional final action, the Western Lady Indians suffered a 19-0 defeat.Of those 19 runs surrendered, only five were earned as Western suffered through 10 errors. Manchester also produced 15 hits, including three doubles and two triples.Western generated just two hits against Manchester. Senior Kenzi Ferneau finished 1-2 as did sophomore Megan Whitley.Western ends the season with an overall record of 7-17. The Lady Indians finished Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at 5-7. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Literature Sports Baseball Julie Billings Author email Follow Julie Billings Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.