On Saturday, March 12, the Waverly Tigers took a group of athletes to the 2022 McDonalds Bill McClain Ohio High School State Powerlifting Meet for Divisions I, II, III, IV at Kenton High School.
As a team, the Waverly Tigers placed fourth overall lifting a total of 10,730 pounds with 1,625 pounds coming from the lightweight classes, 3,995 pounds from the middleweight classes, and 5,110 pounds from the heavyweight classes.
Waverly junior Brock Adams captured an individual state championship in the unlimited weight class after lifting a total of 1,470 pounds (575 squat, 340 bench, 555 deadlift). All of Adams’ individual lifts were the best out of all 17 competitors in the class, giving him the recognition for having the top in each class.
Also competing in the unlimited class were Brandon and Devon McGuinn. Brandon secured second place overall right behind Adams, lifting 1,365 pounds (545 squat, 320 bench, 500 deadlift). Devon was seventh in the class, lifting 1,100 pounds (405 squat, 245 bench, 450 deadlift).
In the 250-pound class, Logan Long achieved third place and had the top deadlift of 495 pounds. His total was 1,175 pounds (425 squat, 255 bench, 495 deadlift).
In the 165-pound class, Jason McClellan was fourth after lifting a combined total of 1,085 pounds (415 squat, 245 bench, 425 deadlift).
In the 175-pound class, Caden Arrowood secured sixth place. He lifted a total of 815 pounds (325 squat, 155 bench, 335 deadlift).
Waverly had two placers in the 175-pound class. Wyatt Crabtree was seventh with a total of 1,165 pounds lifted (425 squat, 265 bench, 475 deadlift). Justin Williams was 11th with a total of 930 pounds (365 squat, 200 bench, 365 deadlift).
The Tigers also had two lifters place in the 135-pound class. Mason Pollard finished eighth with a total of 580 pounds (195 squat, 135 bench, 250 deadlift). Anderson Judd followed him in ninth place with 485 pounds lifted (165 squat, 115 bench, 205 deadlift).
Nate Welsh also finished ninth, competing in the 225-pound class. He lifted a total of 1,015 pounds (375 squat, 225 bench, 415 deadlift).
Rounding out the boys results, Mason Crabtree took 11th place in the 145 pound class. He lifted 560 pounds (215 squat, 100 bench, 245 deadlift).
Waverly also had two girls compete individually. Montana Leeth placed third in her class, lifting a total of 720 pounds. Abby Green brought home eighth place in her class, finishing with a total of 505 pounds (155 squat, 115 bench, 235 deadlift).
