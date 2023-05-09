In the battle of the Tigers, the Waverly squad defeated Marietta, 20-1 in five innings, Monday evening in Waverly and advanced to the sectional final against Unioto, Wednesday afternoon, at Unioto High School.
The Waverly pitching duo of Machelle Stewart and Jada Osborne combined for a no-hitter in a shortened game. Stewart got the win in the circle for Waverly. She gave up a run and allowed no hits in three innings of work, while giving up three free passes and ringing up five strikeouts. Jada Osborne came on in relief and threw two innings of scoreless ball.
“Machelle (Stewart) pitched out of the (first) inning,” Waverly coach Scott Hayes said
In the top of the first inning, Marietta’s first two batters reached via a pair of walks. Marietta had runners on first and third with nobody out when they attempted a double steal. Waverly’s catcher Caris Risner and shortstop Faith Thornsberry returned her throw back to home plate to cut down the Marietta runner trying to score.
“They started with two runners on base and had a situation where they could have gotten the lead and they could have got momentum,” Hayes said. “Faith (Thornsberry) and Caris (Risner) executed a great first and third double steal play to get them out at the plate.”
In the bottom half of the inning, Waverly’s offense exploded. Waverly’s first 11 batters reached and all made the trip around the bases to score. Ashlynn Ison and Thornsberry drew back-to-back walks to open the inning. Stewart reached via a bunt hit, and Montanna Leeth was hit by a pitch to score Waverly’s first run. Risner ripped a three-run triple and later scored during the rally. In all, 14 batters went to the dish in the first inning for Waverly.
Leeth, Thornsberry, Risner, Aubree Fraley, Kendalynn Ficken and Lexi Smith all picked RBIs in the inning.
The Waverly squad put up a five-spot in the second inning Addi Hundell drew a one out walk and the next batter Jo Colley followed suit. The next batter, Ficken, also walked to load the bases before Smith cleared the bases with a triple right center field. Thornsberry picked up an RBI, plating Smith on a ground ball out.
In the fourth inning the Waverly team again put a crooked number on the scoreboard. Jada Osborne and Jersey Osborne drew back to back walks. Jada Osborne scored on an infield single by Ison and Jersey Osborne scored when a pitch in the dirt got away from the Marietta catcher. Ison scored on an error and Ari Davis scored on a RBI single by Smith.
Pacing Waverly at the dish was Lexi Smith going 2-3 with three RBIs. Faith Thornsberry drove in three runs while going 1-2 at the plate. Caris Risner also tallied three ribbies with a 1-2 line at the dish.
Collecting two RBIs were Montanna Leeth and Aubree Fraley. Ashlynn Ison and Machelle Stewart each picked up one RBI as well.
Waverly played a make-up game at Eastern Tuesday and will play at 5 p.m. in the sectional final Wednesday.
