In the battle of the Tigers, the Waverly squad defeated Marietta, 20-1 in five innings, Monday evening in Waverly and advanced to the sectional final against Unioto, Wednesday afternoon, at Unioto High School.

The Waverly pitching duo of Machelle Stewart and Jada Osborne combined for a no-hitter in a shortened game. Stewart got the win in the circle for Waverly. She gave up a run and allowed no hits in three innings of work, while giving up three free passes and ringing up five strikeouts. Jada Osborne came on in relief and threw two innings of scoreless ball.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments