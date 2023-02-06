Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District boys varsity basketball teams. The brackets were released on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. on the OHSAA’s website. Team records listed in parentheses were the records at the time of the draw.

Top seeds went to Washington Court House (16-4) in Division II, Minford (15-1) in Division III, and Leesburg Fairfield (17-0) in Division IV.


