Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District boys varsity basketball teams. The brackets were released on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. on the OHSAA’s website. Team records listed in parentheses were the records at the time of the draw.
Top seeds went to Washington Court House (16-4) in Division II, Minford (15-1) in Division III, and Leesburg Fairfield (17-0) in Division IV.
The top seeded Pike County teams, Eastern and Western, compete in Division IV. The Eastern Pike Eagles (10-9) were seeded seventh and will get to play at home for the opportunity to win the sectional title. Eastern will square off with the 10th-seeded Trimble Tomcats (10-7) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal round on Monday, Feb. 27 at Athens High School for a 6:15 p.m. contest.
The Western Indians (11-8) were seeded eighth and will also have the opportunity to play at home in a sectional final. The Indians will entertain the ninth-seeded Waterford Wildcats (9-7) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal round on Monday, Feb. 27 at Piketon High School for a 6:15 p.m. contest.
In Division II, the Waverly Tigers (1-16) were seeded 19th and will travel to 14th-seeded Circleville (10-9) on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. for a sectional semifinal game. The winner of that contest advances to the sectional final at Miami Trace to play the third-seeded Panthers (16-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
In Division III, the 21st-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (5-12) will travel to Westfall to square off with the 12th-seeded Mustangs (9-9) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.
