Piketon held its 25th annual All Cheerleaders' Night on Friday, September 16, 2022 as the Redstreaks hosted the Unioto Shermans.

Since it was an alumni year, approximately 150 current and former cheerleaders and coaches took to the sidelines at the beginning of the game to get all those Redstreak fans to stand up and clap their hands!

