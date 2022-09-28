Piketon held its 25th annual All Cheerleaders' Night on Friday, September 16, 2022 as the Redstreaks hosted the Unioto Shermans.
Since it was an alumni year, approximately 150 current and former cheerleaders and coaches took to the sidelines at the beginning of the game to get all those Redstreak fans to stand up and clap their hands!
During the "Cheering Loud, Redstreak Proud" alumni pre-event, the following awards were given: Honored Guests--the originating All Cheer squad from the 1998-99 season (Daralene Bennington, Melody Moore & Nikki Penn in attendance); Wisdom--Lori Burkitt; Whippersnapper--Alexis Hart; All in the Family--Echo Blanton; Generations--Sarah Osborn (with Taylor Lute and Baby-on-the-Way Lute); World Traveler--Molly Wickham; Still Got It--Keith Leeth; Best Fight Song--Connie Tackett; Most Spirited--Sheri Remy; and the door prize went to Reese Cutler.
Special thanks to the following folks who allowed or assisted with this event: Wes Hairston, SVLS Board of Education, Jeff Reuter, Keith Dettwiller, Libby Crothers, Jason Taylor, Todd Peitz, Alisa Gibbs, Andrea Rose, Cheer Coaches: Stacey Hart, Andi DePugh, Mandy Kingery, Tiffany Lemaster, Tasha Gilbert, and Melody Moore, and each and every cheerleader and cheer parent!
