PORTSMOUTH, OH (October 15, 2022) – Garrett Smith picked up the biggest win of his young career on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The Georgia native took home $100,000 for his victory in the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Presented by Optima Batteries. Smith, at age 19, is now the youngest driver to ever to win the crown jewel event.

Tim McCreadie, who had clinched the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship before the race began, finished second to Smith. Mike Marlar came home in third followed by Hudson O’Neal, and Earl Pearson Jr.

