Two seniors. Two schools. Two state golf tournament appearances. Three SOC Player of the Year Awards. Four district tournament appearances.
The similarities between Western’s Broc Jordan and Waverly’s Conner Heffner in regards to the sport of golf cannot be overlooked.
Add in some league titles and district tournament team appearances for both Western and Waverly, and it is easy to see the impact that the two athletes have made on their respective schools over the past four years.
On Friday morning, they both began the final high school golf match of their careers at the state tournament at courses in central Ohio. Both teed off at 10:50 a.m. to begin the two-day state tournament at their respective tournament locations. Jordan began his Division III state golf tournament appearance by starting at the No. 1 hole of Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus. At the same time, Heffner began his Division II state golf tournament appearance on the No. 1 hole of the NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
Looking back over the past four years of Pike County golf, both Heffner and Jordan made their impact felt immediately when they arrived for high school golf at the start of their respective freshman years.
Heffner made a splash immediately, as he helped lead the Tigers to league titles in 2016 and 2017. As a freshman, Heffner finished as runner-up SOC II Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he won SOC II Player of the Year outright.
Heffner achieved his dream of making it to state in that same year, doing it in a most unlikely fashion, since he had to beat senior teammate Talon Osborne in a playoff to win the spot. Advancing to the state tournament, Heffner was tied for fourth individually after the opening day, but didn’t do as well the second day, finishing 22nd out of 72 golfers at 157, 13 over par.
In his junior year, Heffner achieved SOC II POY for the second straight time and qualified for the district tournament individually. But he did not finish high enough to advance to state, leaving some unfinished business for his senior year.
Early in the 2019 season, the Southern Ohio Conference decided to combine the Division I and Division II competition into one 18-hole match for all of the teams to decide the league title and post-season awards. The teams met at the Elks County Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for that match.
By the end of the day, Heffner and West’s Brenden Roark tied for the best score of 76, forcing a playoff. Heffner won that playoff over Roark to earn SOC Player of the Year.
When post-season play began, Heffner led the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the sectional tournament, qualifying them for the district tournament at Crown Hill on Oct. 2. There Heffner finished as the runner-up medalist to qualify for state for the second time.
Jordan’s story is similar, although not exactly the same. When he began high school golf as a freshman at Western, Jordan joined then-sophomore Eli Montgomery to make quite a tandem over the next three years.
The duo helped lead the Indians to their first ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I title with Jordan winning SOC I Player of the Year as a freshman. Montgomery had also won the honor as a freshman in the previous season.
In post-season play of 2016, Montgomery and Jordan qualified for the Division III district tournament where Jordan finished as the runner-up medalist to make school history as the first Western golfer to qualify for state.
To cap his first season on the Western High School golf team, Jordan played in the Division III state tournament at NorthStar Golf Club. As the only freshman individual competitor in the Division III state golf tournament field, Jordan finished eighth overall out of 12 individually qualifying golfers.
Jordan shot 166 overall to tie for 20th in the standings among all 72 competitors. He was just one of three freshmen who competed in the tournament.
In Jordan’s sophomore year and Montgomery’s junior year in 2017, the Indians won their second straight SOC I league title. Western also qualified for the district tournament as a team, continuing to make school history.
Jordan, who had won Southern Ohio Conference Division I Player of the Year during his freshman and sophomore years, did it again as a junior in 2018 to complete the three-peat.
In post-season play, Montgomery and Jordan both qualified for the district tournament. Montgomery, a senior, won the district as an individual to qualify for state for the first time, while Jordan finished fourth in the district to end his season there.
At state, Montgomery finished 30th overall, totaling 172 over the two-day tournament. Montgomery graduated in the spring and began playing golf for Ohio Christian University. He is currently a freshman for the Trailblazers.
That left Jordan as the senior leader for this year’s 2019 Indian team. He played his way to SOC honors and his second state tournament appearance. In fact, in three of the last four years, Western High School has been represented in the Division III state golf tournament with Jordan going twice and Montgomery going once.
Going into this weekend’s state tournament, both Heffner and Jordan were thrilled to be going back for the second and final time in their careers. Both felt they had unfinished business.
“It feels great (to qualify) because I felt like I have struggled a little bit the last couple of years, especially getting farther into the season,” said Jordan. “Not making it after I did my freshman year felt like a letdown. After I made it the first year, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m just going to do it every year.’ But to finally get to go back feels relieving.”
It wasn’t an easy feat for either to accomplish because only one individual golfer could advance from their respective district matches.
“It is the same for me as well,” said Heffner, agreeing with Jordan about the relief he felt at qualifying again. “I went my sophomore year. The expectations were raised at that point. More pressure was put on it, especially in my senior year. People think that if you went in your sophomore year, you should be able to go your senior year. People don’t realize just how hard it is.”
It has taken plenty of hard work for both of them to achieve what they have so far.
“It has taken a lot of time. This is my sixth year playing golf,” said Jordan. “I started when I was 13 or so.”
“I’ve been playing a long time,” said Heffner. “My dad has always worked at a golf course. I grew up on a golf course at Valley Vista in Bainbridge. I started taking it seriously around the age of 10 when I began playing basically every day.”
Although they don’t attend the same school, Heffner and Jordan are friends and play together as often as possible.
“When Broc first started golfing, Eli (Montgomery) got him into golf,” said Heffner. “At that time, I was just starting to become good friends with Eli. So then we all three started golfing together. I’ve been golfing with Broc since he started.”
In fact, they both had the opportunity to play in Florida in the Optimist Junior Golf Tournament early in their school golf careers.
“I actually went down to Florida with them,” said Jordan, referring to Conner’s family. “Conner played in the younger age group and played the week before. So, I went down with them and played the course.”
“That was a lot of fun,” said Conner. “I went back-to-back years — the summers before my freshman and sophomore years.”
Jordan said it was an international tournament, and the experience led into him playing his way to the state tournament as a freshman.
“It was a really cool experience. I think it helped seeing different competition. That season I didn’t feel as much pressure, even in tournaments because I knew I had played in something bigger,” said Jordan. “They play a PGA tournament there. It was cool to go in the clubhouse and see PGA tour photos up on the wall.”
They both talked about how challenging the Florida course was.
“The course we played in 2015 was one of the top three hardest courses in the U.S. It was one of the few courses I’ve played that was truly risk-reward,” said Heffner. “You can’t just hit your driver off of every hole. You definitely have to play it out in your mind.”
“You have to be strategic,” added Jordan.
Back home, Waverly and Western share the same home course, playing their matches at Dogwood Hills.
This year was the first time they had the opportunity to go against each other in a league match.
“It was fun,” said Jordan. “We don’t get to compete against each other very often, but it is fun when we do.”
Jordan finished fifth in the league match by shooting an 83 to land First Team All-SOC honors.
Utimately, Heffner was the top golfer on that day, finishing with a 76 and winning SOC Player of the Year after his playoff with West’s Brenden Roark. Heffner was able to pull from his previous playoff experience when he had to beat teammate Talon Osborne at the district tournament to qualify for state as a sophomore. Heffner used that experience in the SOC match to stay calm as he battled with Roark for the ultimate league prize.
“There was still some pressure there. Compared to the kid I was playing against, I was very calm. He was freaking out. He told me, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of people watching.’ I told him, ‘Don’t pay attention to them. That’s the worst thing you can do.’ He was definitely feeling it,” said Heffner.
“It definitely gave me a lot of experience. Going into a playoff in general for state helped me with future holes and any playoff situation.”
As the strongest golfers on their respective squads, both needed to push themselves tremendously this year to get back to state.
“That has been hard for me. I haven’t been able to play with Conner much, and with Eli gone, I’ve been playing with the other guys on my team more than people who are pushing me to beat them,” said Jordan. “I’ve struggled a little bit this year with that. Over the last few years I’ve played with these guys, it has been amazing to play with someone who was going to push you out there.”
Heffner’s story is similar.
“In my freshman and sophomore year, I had my brother (Eric) and Talon (Osborne). We were competing and going head-to-head. Last year they left, so it left me as the lone soldier. It was hard to find things to push myself to shoot better scores,” said Heffner. “It was even tougher this year considering that the league match was changed to one day. Previously, you had four matches to go and try and shoot a good number. This year they switched it to one match.”
Both entered Friday’s state tournament with lofty goals. Heffner was aiming to win the Division II individual title, while Jordan had his sights on winning the Division III crown.
“I think going sophomore year, and after the first day being tied for fourth, it showed me I can win it. I’m not going to settle for anything else,” said Heffner. “It is going to come down to two days of golf. If you play good, you have a chance.”
Waverly golf coach Jason Ramsey was excited for both of them.
“There are a few familiar names in Conner’s Division that I’ve looked at. There are quite a few names from when he was there as a sophomore,” said Ramsey. “They both (Conner and Broc) have a tremendous chance of winning, I think. They are just as good as anybody in the state of Ohio. I think they will be fine.”
“I definitely agree with that,” said Jordan.
Both golfers have a good mental approach to the game.
“Conner doesn’t get frustrated very often. At the district, he had three bogeys in a row,” said Ramsey. “I told him, ‘You know what golf is. Every shot counts. You can’t get down on yourself because you don’t know what other people are doing and what is happening around the golf course.’ You can’t give up. Play as hard as you can and hope everything works out.”
Western coach Trent Harrop shared similar thoughts about Jordan.
“Broc has a consistent, calm demeanor on the golf course, which helps him, as well as those with whom he is playing. I have been extremely impressed with Broc’s ability to play with others who are struggling to make bogeys or worse; yet he continues to keep his concentration and play close to par,” said Harrop. “Broc is such a pleasant young man on and off the golf course that others truly enjoy his company and seek out opportunities to talk with or be around him.”
Both players are keeping their options open for golf after high school.
“I would like to do something with golf after high school whether it is mini tours or some kind of tour,” said Heffner. “Obviously I don’t think I’m going to be able to walk onto the PGA tour, but something leading up to that would be nice.”
“There’s endless amounts of tournaments that you can play in the summer to try and improve,” added Jordan, who has been communicating with Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina. There is a Western High School connection there with Roger “Gabby” Smith, who is a member of the Western High School Hall of Fame and the Lander University Hall of Fame for his outstanding basketball play.
“Lander is a Division II school near the coast. I’ve talked to Nancy (Gabby Smith’s wife) and they have talked to the Athletic Director because they are close. We are working on that right now,” said Jordan.
Heffner is currently being pursued by Shawnee State and had heard that Otterbein University may be interested as well. Both could receive additional offers after the state tournament is completed.
Both could hardly believe that their high school golf careers were coming to a close.
“It has been a quick one. It flies by,” said Heffner. “The whole time I thought it would go by nice and slow. The next thing you know, you are a senior and you have one match left. It is still hard to process.”
“Everyone always says that. But you don’t realize it until you actually do it,” added Jordan. “It is crazy how fast it goes.”
Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s state golf tournament competitions, both Heffner and Jordan will remain friends and support each other.
“We always text each other before sectionals, districts or whatever and wish each other good luck,” said Jordan.
All that was left was to play the match.
“I’m excited for both of them. It is a great opportunity for them,” said Waverly coach Jason Ramsey. “It will be fun. Obviously, I will be watching Conner live, but I will be keeping track of what Broc is doing as well.”
