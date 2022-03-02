Deciding to give wrestling a try three seasons ago has led to plenty of success and a college scholarship for Waverly senior wrestler Savanna Johnson.
She recently put on a showing at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) state tournament, securing fourth in her weight class to stand on the podium in front of a crowded Hilliard Davidson gymnasium.
Johnson has competed at state all three years. In her first year, which was also the first year of the meet, wrestlers could just show up and wrestle. Last year the OHSWCA created districts. Those who qualified from the district tournament had the opportunity to go on to state.
Over those same three years that Johnson has been competing, the sport of girls wrestling has grown and become more competitive.
“This year was a lot harder than the last two years that I made the state,” said Johnson. “In my first year that I went to the state tournament, people didn’t have as much experience and now they have several years of experience.”
Teammate Abby Green, a freshman, also qualified for the state tournament, but she did not have a strong day there.
“Abby, as a freshman, did really well to get to state,” said Waverly Wrestling Head Coach Scott Green. “Now she saw where she needs to be, so she has some goals to hit for next year.”
“To advance to state from district you had to be in the top four from your weight class out of 16,” said Waverly Girls Wrestling Coach Mindie Bond. “Savanna was third in her weight class at district. Out of the top four in Savanna’s weight class at state, second, third and fourth were from our district. So the first, second and third-place wrestlers at our district took second, third and fourth at state.”
“We had the hardest district,” said Johnson.
Being in the most challenging district did have its advantages.
“Savanna placed third, so she was seeded 11th in her bracket,” said Bond. “To start the state tournament, Savanna wrestled the third seed. The third seed was thinking she was going to have it easier, because she was going against the 11th seed. Savanna pinned her in under a minute. She was a little upset when Savanna did that.”
Johnson made it to the second day of the double-elimination state tournament, which was an accomplishment in itself.
“Once you lose, the best you can do is third place,” said Bond. “Savanna went 2-0 on her first day. She lost to the first place wrestler and the third place wrestler (not the third seed). In five matches total, she finished 3-2.”
Johnson wanted to have her best performance at state, and she accomplished her goal, saying, “This made me want to do better and motivated me because I knew it was my last time.”
“Savanna only lost to two girls all year, which were two girls at the state tournament,” said Bond. “Out of her 28 wins, I’m estimating 23 of those were pins.”
In the majority of her matches, Johnson uses the head-and-arm move to get her wins.
“It is my favorite move. You basically toss them over your hip. I like doing that move,” said Johnson explaining the head-and-arm in an interview after the all-girls wrestling match at Waverly in early January. “You tie up with them. Then I grab their other arm that they are not tied up with. You just go to turn it, but don’t turn it, and then the second that you fake it, you do it.”
Johnson said the move has worked well for her.
“Last year at state, I think I won every single one of my matches with that move,” she said.
This year when she entered the district tournament, she decided to try a new move, and it resulted in success as well.
“I did take my first shot in a tournament at the district in my very first match. I pinned a girl from that,” said Johnson. “I was so excited that I hugged our coaches, I hugged the Washington Court House coaches, and I hugged pretty much everybody.”
“Savanna wrestles up top,” explained Bond. “So her head-and-arm is basically a throw. A shot is a takedown from the legs.”
Johnson’s success has led to a scholarship at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, where she will be on the inaugural women’s wrestling team under Dominic Adams, who was named the coach of the new program back in October.
“She absolutely is ready for this,” said Bond. “I’ve had 10 different college coaches contact me about her. The Siena Heights coach has been to almost every one of her meets. He has established a relationship with me, her mom and Savanna. She could have gotten a better deal, but this coach has gone above and beyond. He was even going to come to our girls’ quad at Waverly, but his wife came down with COVID that day.”
Next year, the girls wrestling teams will officially be split away from the boys teams since the Ohio High School Athletic Association has agreed to handle tournaments of the “emerging sport”.
Even so, Johnson decided that she wanted to wrestle with the boys one last time and compete at the Washington Court House sectional on Saturday, Feb. 26. Johnson made history there as a sophomore by becoming Waverly’s first wrestler to record a sectional win and qualify for the district tournament. She was also the first girl to win at that sectional.
“Since I’m the first girl to win a match at the Washington Court House sectional, I’ve been the only girl to win a match there,” said Johnson.
“Savanna enjoys wrestling with the boys. I’m very grateful that she does,” said Coach Green. “If it wasn’t for girls like Savanna who wanted to wrestle against boys, there would not be girls wrestling. Girls had to go out there and compete with the boys first. That’s how it works. It is essential to the growth of the sport — not only for girls wrestling but wrestling in general.”
In the end, Johnson appreciates what the sport has done for her, leading to the college scholarship and wrestling opportunity after graduation.
“I will definitely carry the experience with me forever,” said Johnson. “It has taught me never to give up. Sometimes people aren’t as strong as they look. Never judge appearances.”
