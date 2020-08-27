Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/24;@ McClain;5:30

8/25;Minford;5:30

8/27;@ Northwest;5:30

9/1;Oak Hill;5:30

9/2;@ Portsmouth West;5:30

9/3;@ South Webster;5:30

9/5;Federal Hocking;12:00

9/8;Valley;5:30

9/9;Notre Dame;5:30

9/15;@ Wheelersburg;5:30

9/17;Waverly;5:30

9/19;South Webster;5:30

9/22;@ Minford;5:30

9/24;Northwest;5:30

9/26;Piketon;10:00

9/29;@ Oak Hill;5:30

10/5;@ Western;5:30

10/6;@ Valley;5:30

10/7;Portsmouth West;5:30

10/13;Wheelersburg;5:30

10/15;@ Waverly;5:30

Load comments