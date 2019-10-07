Waverly Football Statistics @ Portsmouth West - Friday, Oct. 2, 2019

Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 19-213, 3 TDs; Hunter Ward 8-33; Dawson Shoemaker 6-33; Jaxson Poe 3-6; Trey Brushart 2-7; Savannah Johnson 1-0; Wade Futhey 1-0.

Passing: Haydn' Shanks 8-for-15 for 111 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Phoenix Wolf 4-57; Will Futhey 4-54, 1 TD.

Total Offense Yards: 403

Punting: Grayson Diener 1-for-47.

Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-15.

Kickoff Returns: Mark Stulley 1-19; Grayson Diener 1-19.

Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 7-for-380 for an average of 54.3 yards per kick with 3 touchbacks.

Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 6, Mark Stulley 4, Zeke Brown 4, Payton Shoemaker 2, Will Futhey 2, Dakota Swepston 2, Michael Davis 2, Whyatt Ward 2, Penn Morrison 1.5, Dawson Shoemaker 1.5, Jaxson Poe 1, J.T. Barnett 1, Kenny Cydrus 1, Cai Marquez 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Anthony Wagner 1.

Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Whyatt Ward 2-4, Wyatt Crabtree 2-2, Mark Stulley 1-5, Zeke Brown 1-5, Dakota Swepston 1-1, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4, Anthony Wagner 0-5-4.

Sacks: Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4, Anthony Wagner 0-5-4..

Pass deflections: Payton Shoemaker 2, Will Futhey 1.

Interceptions (No.-Yds): Payton Shoemaker 2-35.

Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 4 TDs for 24 points; Grayson Diener - 4 PAT kicks and 1 field goal for 7; points Will Futhey - 1 TD for 6 points.

