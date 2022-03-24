The 2022 Waverly Boys Track team is looking forward to the season!
A very talented group is returning. This group of runners had a very successful indoor season to build the outdoor season on!
We only lost two seniors from the 2021 team: Hayden Hauck (throws) and A.J. Sibole (distance). A.J. is continuing his running career at Kentucky Christian University. Also gone is senior Brady Anderson, who moved to the Carolinas, taking his hurdling experience with him.
Cai Marquez will look to lead the area in both hurdle races (110- and 300-meter), coming off his 11th place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2022 Ohio High School Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Meet. He will also be part of our relay teams. We are looking forward to his efforts to make the outdoor state meet as well.
Heading up our sprints will be senior Aidan Kelly and junior Alex Stoller. They will handle the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes, as well as the sprint relays. For a few meets, this year we will add junior Alex Boles to the mix (splitting time with baseball). This is a large load for them to carry. We are looking forward to their progress this year!
Our distance crew brings experience back as well: seniors Ty Reisinger and Jack Monroe, along with junior Mitch Green. This talented trio will be good to build off of! We are looking forward to their progress as well. A sophomore, Carson Kittaka, who improved a lot his freshman year, will add some depth to this group.
Joining the team this year are seniors Parker Riggs and Elijah McCain, sophomore Issac Tallman, and freshman Dallas Downs. We are in the process of finding out their strengths and how they will benefit the team the most.
In the field events, our strength will be the throws. Senior Cody Helton will look to lead the way. Juniors Dylan Smith, Logan Long, and Grant Noel will add size and strength. Sophomore Jake Schrader has matured a lot. He will apply pressure on those guys to perform. Freshman Dallas Downs will have double duty this year, running and throwing and he will look to make his mark in both.
The jumping events are one of our huge question marks this year. We have a couple long jumpers, but we may need them to run more. High jump is wide open, and we looking for someone to fill the void. We will see as we proceed through the year if anyone can!
As coaches, we are looking forward to working with this talented group, we are in the process of figuring out how we can get the most points out of our small team. But believe me, we are disappointed and frustrated with the lack of participation. Track truly makes you a better athlete! Look at the history of it!
This will not stop us from doing everything we can to bring home a Southern Ohio Conference championship, which is our goal every year, as well as advancing to the state meet the first weekend in June! Go Tigers!
