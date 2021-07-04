After a 10-0 victory in game one of Friday’s doubleheader against Powell Post 457, Waverly Post 142 got off to a hot start in game two, scoring 12 runs in the first two innings, as they swept the double header with a 14-3 victory.
“It’s always good to win a couple games. Woodruff was solid on the mound, Jerrod was solid, and Levi (Coriell) and Ben (Flanders); all our pitchers threw strikes, which was nice,” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters. “We hit a lot of baseballs hard, and it was a beautiful day to play baseball.”
Powell Post 457 reached on an error and a one-out walk to begin the game. Easton Lansing then threw a runner out at second for the second out, and then Shockers third baseman Roger Woodruff made a tag at third base for the third out.
L.T. Jordan singled to lead off the game for Waverly Post 142 and stole second to get into scoring position. Jordan then came around to score on an error giving the Shockers a 1-0 lead. Weston Roop then gave the Shockers a 2-0 advantage, as he scored on a wild pitch. After a single by Dakota Secrest and a walk by Woodruff, they would both score on back-to-back wild pitches as the Shockers led 4-0.
After scoring another run to take a 5-0 lead, Hunter Edwards singled and then stole second before Ben Flanders tripled, as Edwards scored giving Waverly Post 142 a 6-0 lead. Levi Coriell then collected an RBI single to give the Shockers a 7-0 lead after an inning of play.
In the second inning, Secrest singled and Woodruff doubled to begin. They would both score on an error, putting the Shockers up 9-0. Derek Eblin then doubled to center field and Easton Lansing scored to make it 10-0. Eblin and Edwards would both later score on sacrifice fly outs, as Waverly Post 142 took a 12-0 lead after two innings.
Powell Post 457 scored a run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third inning. They would then score two more runs on an error, cutting the Shockers’ lead to 12-3. The Shockers would strand a runner on third in the bottom half.
Powell Post 457 loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Shortstop L.T. Jordan then caught a line drive, tossed it to Dakota Secrest on the second base bag, and Secrest threw over to first baseman Derek Eblin for a 6-4-3 triple play, getting the Shockers out of the inning.
Edwards then doubled to lead off the bottom half and scored on a sacrifice fly from Levi Coriell two batters later. Roop then delivered a two-out base hit later in the inning, as Jordan scored the final Shocker run of the night giving them a 14-3 victory.
“I tell the guys in the spring and summer, it’s hard to win and I don’t care who you play, it’s always a good day,” mentioned Teeters.
Leading the offense was Dakota Secrest, who went 3-for-3 with three singles and scored two runs. Hunter Edwards was 2-for-2 with a single, a double, a stolen base and scored three runs. Levi Coriell was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Easton Lansing was 1-for-2 with a single and scored a run. Roger Woodruff was 1-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. LT Jordan was 1-for-2 with a base hit, an RBI and stolen base. Weston Roop was 1-for-4 with an RBI and single. Derek Eblin was 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Ben Flanders was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Jerrod Tackett earned the win on the mound, throwing three innings, striking out three, walking two, and allowing four hits. Levi Coriell pitched a scoreless inning, while Ben Flanders pitched an inning striking out two.
The Shockers will now look to continue with the momentum as they get back into action on Monday when they face Ironton Post 433.
“I told our guys earlier, I’m not concerned about our record. I’m concerned how we’re playing, so hopefully we can put it together these last few weeks, and make a run in the regional tournament.”
