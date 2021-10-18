Waverly's four qualifying district tennis players traveled to Portsmouth Wednesday, Oct. 20 where all suffered defeats. 

In doubles action, senior Maggi Armstrong and junior Greenlee Thacker lost to Wheelersburg's Meagan Jolly and Emily Janney 6-1, 6-0.

In singles play, senior Kayla Barker lost to South Point's Meredith Riley, 6-0, 6-0. Riley went on to win the district championship. Waverly sophomore Blossom Smith lost to Claymont's Arianna Terakedis 6-2, 6-1. 

Waverly will lose seniors Kayla Barker and Maggi Armstrong to graduation. 

