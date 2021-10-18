Waverly's four qualifying district tennis players traveled to Portsmouth Wednesday, Oct. 20 where all suffered defeats.
In doubles action, senior Maggi Armstrong and junior Greenlee Thacker lost to Wheelersburg's Meagan Jolly and Emily Janney 6-1, 6-0.
In singles play, senior Kayla Barker lost to South Point's Meredith Riley, 6-0, 6-0. Riley went on to win the district championship. Waverly sophomore Blossom Smith lost to Claymont's Arianna Terakedis 6-2, 6-1.
Waverly will lose seniors Kayla Barker and Maggi Armstrong to graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.