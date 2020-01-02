Basketball fans were treated to a competitive night of basketball on Monday, Dec. 30, when the four public school girls varsity teams met at Piketon High School to wrap up the Pike County Holiday Classic tournament.
The consolation game tipped off at 6 p.m., featuring the Eastern Lady Eagles and Western Lady Indians. The matchup was determined after the opening rounds were played on Monday, Dec. 23. On that first night, Waverly defeated Eastern 59-35, while Piketon won over Western 41-23.
Western's young lineup had its strongest start to a game thus far in the 2019-2020 hoops season, getting off to a 10-2 lead in the first two minutes of play. Western freshmen Kenzie Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse each connected on three-pointers before Alyssa Marhoover added back-to-back buckets in the paint. Abby Cochenour had Eastern's first bucket during the opening minute. Her sister, Addison, added the next to make it 10-4.
Western junior Brooklyn Tackett had back-to-back baskets with under four minutes to go in the first quarter to increase the lead to 14-4, scoring the second with a steal and fast break bucket. Then Mackenzie Greene delivered a three-pointer for the Lady Eagles to cut it to 14-7. The score was 16-9 by the end of the quarter as the two teams continued to battle.
Marhoover started the scoring in the second quarter, pushing Western's lead to 18-9. Eastern freshman Kelsey Helphenstine had an answering bucket for the Lady Eagles, starting a 13-0 run to gain the upper hand for the first time in the contest. Helphenstine scored again to cut Western's lead to five, 18-13. Over the next four minutes, the Lady Eagles forced nine turnovers. Abby Cochenour scored to cut the lead to 18-15. Then Andee Lester delivered a block, leading to another fast break from Abby Cochenour, 18-17. Helphenstine had the next steal, setting up Addison Cochenour for the bucket that gave Eastern the lead, 19-18. Abby Cochenour scored the next three points, hitting one from the line and adding a bucket to extend the lead, 22-18.
Western wasn't done attacking. Chloe Beekman came back with an old-fashioned three-point play, cutting the lead to one, 22-21, while sparking an 11-2 run to end the quarter. Alicia Francis connected on a three-pointer to give the Lady Indians the 24-22 lead. Abby Cochenour scored on another fast break to tie it. Then Rittenhouse connected on another three-pointer before Ferneau had the final bucket of the half to give Western the 29-24 lead.
"Coach Jordan did a good job. He ran a Triangle-and-Two and took about 90 percent of the scoring by guarding us man-to-man," said Eastern coach Travis Hale. "It really frustrated us and made other girls score. We had other girls hit shots. Some girls stepped up big tonight. That's what won the game for us."
In the opening quarter of play, Western was 5-of-8 from two-point range and 2-of-4 from three-point land. The combined performance of 7-of-12 meant that the Lady Indians shot 58 percent. Western also was 9-of-22 in the second quarter (41 percent) from two-point range.
"Western hit a lot of shots in the first half," said Hale. "I told the girls in the locker room at halftime that the percentage of made shots by Western would go down. Our girls believed. We came out in the third quarter and got after them. We tried to turn it over with pressure to get some easy buckets."
"In the first half, we accomplished a lot of what we wanted to do," said Western coach Mike Jordan. "Our main goal was to keep (Andee) Lester from getting the ball, because we can't guard her inside. We did a good job of that. We didn't want to let (Abby) Cochenour go crazy and hit a lot of three-pointers."
The Lady Indians did what their coach asked, limiting Lester to one point and Cochenour 11 points without any three-pointers. But Western couldn't sustain the momentum in the second half.
"We're too young to put together a full game. We are inconsistent. To start the second half, we had a lot of silly turnovers with traveling and throwing bad passes. That's what we have been fighting all year long," said Jordan.
"I'm hoping toward the end of the season that we can put a whole game together. We're just so young. We are essentially a JV team playing varsity. We are getting better."
The second half of the consolation game saw Abby Cochenour start the scoring. Marhoover was fouled on the other end and went to the line to hit the first of two shots. That ended up being the only point for the Lady Indians the rest of the quarter. Eastern began a 17-0 run, taking a 31-30 lead when Andee Lester collected her own rebound and put it back up. Eastern scored 12 more unanswered points before the quarter ended to take a 43-40 lead. During that stretch, Abby Cochenour had numerous steals, scoring on fast breaks. Addison Cochenour, Greene, and Lester scored as well.
Starting the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles extended their lead to 48-30 as Abby Cochenour opened with a layup and then followed with her only three-pointer of the game. Western was able to find some success from the line with Beekman, Marhoover and Ferneau each hitting a shot to trim the lead to 48-33. The final three minutes ran off the clock with Eastern outscoring Western 10-2. Ferneau had Western's final bucket. Five different players hit for Eastern, including both Cochenour sisters, Helphenstine, Lester and Chloe' Dixon, capping the 58-35 win.
For Western, Marhoover and Ferneau each finished with eight points to lead the Lady Indians.
"Kenzi was consistent in her scoring early for us, but she has also to run the point for us which takes away from her shooting," said Jordan. "This is probably the best game Alyssa Marhoover has played. She did really well."
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour finished with 27 points and eight steals. Helphenstine provided seven points and a pair of steals. Andee Lester had 15 rebounds, while Addison Cochenour had 13.
"Andee Lester cleaned up the boards with 15 tonight. She is really taking care of the middle for us. When she can take care of the middle of the lane, that helps us expand our defense. We are long and can get out in the passing lanes and get a hand on the ball," said Hale.
"Abby didn't shoot real well, but she did great on the defensive end and in the passing lanes. If Andee can keep doing what she is doing, it will give us another threat. A lot of teams are keying on Abby. The pressure will be there for Abby every game. It is not going away from her because she has such a motor."
With Western keeping close watch on Abby Cochenour and Andee Lester, Hale was pleased that the other team members stepped up to help carry the load.
"Addison was huge. McKenzie Greene played some big minutes and had a big three-pointer. Kelsey had a good game," said Hale. "Skylar White does so much for us. She doesn't score a lot, but she does a lot of the little things. We can't take her off the floor. She knows exactly where to go on offense and defense. She is the one who organizes us out there."
The win was Eastern's second of the season, as the Lady Eagles improved to 2-8 overall.
"We needed the win. We've been in a lot of tough games. It helps the morale of the team. We had to fight for it tonight. These girls have to understand that nothing will come easy. They have to go out and earn it. I was proud of the girls. It was a good team win," said Hale.
"We have Wheelersburg Thursday. I told the girls not to fear them. We have to take care of the basketball and rebound. If we do that, we can hang with a lot of teams."
EHS;-;9;15;19;15;-;58
WHS;-;16;13;1;5;-;35
EASTERN (58) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 3 0 2-2 8, Addison Cochenour 3 0 3-4 9, Abby Cochenour 11 1 2-4 27, Andee Lester 3 0 1-2 7, Mackenzie Greene 1 1 0-0 5, Chloe' Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Newsome 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 2 8-12 58.
WESTERN (35) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 2 0-0 6, Brooklyn Tackett 2 0 0-2 4, Alyssa Marhoover 3 0 2-6 8, Chloe Beekman 2 0 2-3 6, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 1-2 8, Taylor Grooms 0 1 0-0 3, Alicia Francis 0 1 0-0 3, Carson Walls 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 4 5-13 35.
