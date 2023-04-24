Thursday night, April 20, saw the Eastern and Western baseball and softball teams do battle in Latham.

Although Eastern ultimately came away with a 6-0 victory, the softball game was a defensive battle until the fifth inning when Megan Nickell sent a three-run homer over the fence. The Lady Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Western finished with four hits.


