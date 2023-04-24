Eastern sophomore shortstop Lydia Park watches the ball travel toward the outfield for a double in the sixth inning with Western catcher Finley May behind the plate. Park finished 1-4 with a double, and May was 1-3 with a stolen base.
Megan Nickell raises her arms in celebration after seeing the ball go over the right field fence at Western for a three-run homer. Kelsey Helphenstine can be seen running toward third base. Laken Gullett was the other Lady Eagle who scored on the play.
Thursday night, April 20, saw the Eastern and Western baseball and softball teams do battle in Latham.
Although Eastern ultimately came away with a 6-0 victory, the softball game was a defensive battle until the fifth inning when Megan Nickell sent a three-run homer over the fence. The Lady Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Western finished with four hits.
Both teams had a runner reach base on an error in the first inning. Western took the Eastern batters down in order in the top of the second inning with a groundout and a pair of punch outs by Western junior pitcher Lauren Ware. Finley May reached on an error in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the third, the Western defense had another 1-2-3 inning with a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout. Reagan Hutchinson generated the first hit of the game with a single to center field. But a pop-out followed by two strikeouts spun by Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts brought the frame to an end.
Felts produced Eastern’s first hit of the game by leading off the fourth inning with a single. But the Western defense was up to the task again, taking the next three batters down in order with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts.
Ferneau led off the bottom of the frame with a hit for Western. Then Felts got the next batter out on strikes before May reached base on an error. Felts followed with another strikeout. Ferneau was thrown out trying to take third base as the catcher, Nickell, fired to Shuler at third for the third and final out of the inning.
The Lady Eagles broke up the shutout in a big way in the top of the fifth inning. Alex Spradlin led off with a single to center field, but she was eliminated at second base when Madilen Day grounded into a fielder’s choice. Laken Gullett grounded into the next fielder’s choice which saw Day become the second out. Next, Kelsey Helphenstine was hit by a pitch, pushing Gullett to second. Then Megan Nickell lifted a three-run homer over the left field fence, giving her team the 3-0 advantage. Hutchinson was the only Western runner to reach base in the bottom of the fifth inning, coming up with a one-out walk.
In the top of the sixth inning, Eastern shortstop Lydia Park doubled and went to third on an error before scoring on a groundout from Shuler. Young singled and Spradlin walked. Then Western made a pitching change and got out of the jam, trailing 4-0. Western had hope in the bottom of the sixth inning when Megan Whitley led off with a double. Later, Ware came up with a one-out walk, but two groundouts ended the frame.
The Lady Eagles tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Helphenstine led off with a single. Nickell followed with a bunt single that resulted in an error for Western, allowing Helphenstine to score while Nickell advanced to second. Nickell advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout from Felts, 6-0.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Eastern didn’t allow a base runner. Felts struck out the first batter, the second hitter grounded out, and then Felts finished with another strikeout.
Hitting-wise for Eastern, Nickell finished her night with four RBIs, going 2-4 with her three-run homer that broke the game open. Felts helped her own cause, finishing 1-4 with an RBI. Madison Shuler had the other RBI. Lydia Park went 1-4 with a double and a run. Helphenstine was 1-2 with two runs and a stolen base. Spradlin was also 1-2, while Young was 1-4.
Felts pitched seven innings and gave up just four hits, striking out 13 batters while walking just two. For Western, Ferneau was listed as Western’s first pitcher, facing one batter and recording a groundout. Lauren Ware followed with five innings of work, giving up four runs on five hits, while striking out three and walking one. Megan Whitley finished the final 1.2, giving up two runs on two hits, while striking out one and walking none.
From the plate for the Lady Indians, Megan Whitley had the only extra-base hit, going 1-3 with a double. Reagan Hutchinson was 1-2 for Western. Finley May went 1-3 and swiped a base. Ferneau was 1-3.
The Lady Eagles will take on Waverly at home on Friday evening. The Lady Indians will take on Green at home on Friday night.
