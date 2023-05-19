Although they had to play from behind for the entire game, the Piketon Redstreaks never gave up the fight in their Division III sectional final baseball battle at Valley Thursday evening.
Each time the Redstreaks would try to make a dent in the Valley lead, the hosting Indians would counter and answer, ultimately taking the game by a final score of 10-5.
A big first inning gave Valley the cushion it needed with Tate Queen delivering a base-clearing double to plate three runs. In the bottom of the third inning, an error and a pair of hits led to two more runs for the Indians, increasing the lead to 5-0.
The Redstreaks cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. Senior catcher Christian Horn led off with a single. Grayson Roberts added a one-out single. Then Zack Hannah reached on an error. A wild throw to first allowed Horn and Roberts to score, trimming the Valley lead to 5-2.
Valley responded by negating the gain, scoring two runs in the home half of the fourth inning to move the lead to five once more, 7-2. The inning ended when Horn made a throw to shortstop Ashton Cormany to catch a stealing baserunner.
Piketon continued to fight, generating another run in the top of the fifth inning. Buddy Wilson led off and used his speed to leg out an infield single. He went to second on a passed ball and moved to third on a hit from Cayde Conley. Wilson then scored on a sacrifice fly from Horn, cutting the lead to 7-3. Defensively, the Redstreaks took the Valley batters down in order in the home half of the frame.
Piketon scored another run in the top of the sixth inning. Grayson Roberts led off with a single. Cormany had the next hit with a two-out single. Then Wilson singled down the third base line, giving Roberts time to score and cut the lead to 7-4.
Valley worked to close the door on the victory with some big hits in the home half of the sixth inning. Jace Copley started it with a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. A walk and a single were followed by a double from Hunter Edwards, which plated two more runs. That made the lead 10-4. Garrett Moore took over on the hill for Piketon starter Alex Jenkins and induced a pop-up for the final out of the sixth inning.
The top of the seventh inning saw the Redstreaks produce one final run. Wayde Fout led off and reached on an error. He later scored on a two-out single from Zack Hannah, making the final score 10-5.
It has been quite a turnaround for the Redstreaks, who had come into the contest on an eight-game winning streak.
“Unfortunately we didn’t make the routine plays we had been making the previous eight games, but that’s baseball. We didn’t execute in a few areas, and against good teams when you give them runs, it’s tough to recover,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters.
“In the beginning of the year, we had a lot of guys who were new to varsity baseball. It was an adjustment and a big learning curve. But I could always see the light at the end of the tunnel of what we could be if we put it together. We did put it together the last third of the season. We won eight of our last nine.”
From the plate, Hannah finished 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Grayson Roberts was 2-4 with a pair of runs. Wilson was 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Horn ended his day 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Cormany went 1-2, while Conley was 1-4.
With the loss, Piketon will say farewell to seniors Alex Jenkins, Christian Horn and Garrett Moore.
“We wish our seniors Christian Horn, Garrett Moore and Alex Jenkins a successful future. Alex did a good job on the mound. Christian Horn has been solid all year behind the plate. Garrett Moore has been a utility guy for us and has played some different roles while doing a great job. We’re going to miss those guys,” Teeters said.
“We are really looking forward to what we have coming back. Our sophomore group was a huge part of our success the last third of the season. They settled in and responded to what we asked of them. As a group they all care, have a desire to get better, and most of all are extremely coachable. They have a team first mentality. Most of them are playing summer baseball, and we’ll be getting Malik (Diack) back (from a season ending injury).”
There will be a change in the coaching staff for next year as one of the assistant coaches is moving out of state.
“I want to thank assistant coach Corey Ferguson for his time and commitment to Piketon baseball,” Teeters said. “He’s been a rock for us and we will miss him.”
Piketon ends the year with an overall record of 14-15. The Redstreaks also finished the year 5-9 in the Scioto Valley Conference.
