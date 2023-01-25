Following the trend of triumphant Tuesdays in the month of January, the Western Indians collected another victory on their home court in midweek basketball action.
Jan. 24 was Western's third straight Tuesday night win, as the Indians defeated the visiting New Boston Tigers 45-31. Back on Tuesday Jan. 10, the Indians defeated the East Tartans 51-37. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Western came home from Ironton St. Joe's with a 51-32 conquest over the hosting Flyers.
In the Tuesday night battle with the Tigers, a dominant fourth quarter was the ticket to victory for the Indians. Up to that point, scoring was low for both squads.
Western was able to get the edge in the opening quarter, going up 11-8. Drew Haggy heated up from the outside, scoring nine of those 11 points with a trio of triples. Kameron Janes and Chase Carter both split a pair of free throws to make the tally 11.
The second quarter was Western's lowest scoring of the night. Sophomore Cutter Clay contributed a three-pointer, while Carter matched that output with a bucket and a free throw. The Tigers countered with nine points, bringing the contest to a 17-17 tie at the break.
Haggy delivered another lift for the Indians to open the third quarter by connecting on two more treys, bringing his total to five for the game. Carter added a bucket and Janes split a pair of free throws. Western moved ahead of New Boston 26-24.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians gained the lead and pulled away on the foul line, going 10-of-13. Haggy was 4-for-4 and had a bucket between his free throws. Carter added a triple and two free throws. Janes scored seven points, having a bucket, a three-point play and two more free throws. Daniel Rodriguez also split a pair of free throws. Western had outscored New Boston 18-7 during that stretch to claim the 45-31 conquest.
Haggy led all scorers, finishing with 21 points. Carter followed with 11, and Janes was knocking on the door of double figures with nine. New Boston's Myles Beasley accounted for 15 of his team's 31 points.
With the victory, Western improved to 9-8 overall and 6-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
On Jan. 28, Western will travel to Symmes Valley for a “Super Saturday” matchup. The junior varsity boys game will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity girls game at approximately 5:30 p.m. Then the varsity boys contest should tip off around 7 p.m. The Western boys teams will be back in action on Jan. 31 at home against the Portsmouth Clay Panthers.
