Following the trend of triumphant Tuesdays in the month of January, the Western Indians collected another victory on their home court in midweek basketball action. 

Jan. 24 was Western's third straight Tuesday night win, as the Indians defeated the visiting New Boston Tigers 45-31. Back on Tuesday Jan. 10, the Indians defeated the East Tartans 51-37. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Western came home from Ironton St. Joe's with a 51-32 conquest over the hosting Flyers. 


