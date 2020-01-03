For the third time in as many games, the Piketon Redstreaks boys basketball team was on the road. This time they traveled to Kinnikinnick for a battle with the Scioto Valley Conference league favorites in the Zane Trace Pioneers.
Despite hitting 11 threes and having 15-point efforts from Tyree Harris and Brody Fuller, the Redstreaks fell to the Pioneers 64-51 in a fast-paced, high scoring battle.
Zane Trace scored a quick basket on the opening tip to take a 2-0 lead and then held a 6-2 lead just midway through the first. The Redstreaks weathered the Pioneer buckets, playing even with them the rest of the quarter and making a nice defensive stand at the end of the quarter as Zane Trace led 11-7 after the first.
The Redstreaks hit six threes in the second quarter with Harris connecting on three of them. With just under 10 seconds left to go in the half it looked as if Zane Trace would take an eight-point lead to the locker room; however, the Redstreaks had other plans. The Redstreaks swung momentum back their way as junior guard Shane Leedy found Chris Chandler in the left corner for a trifecta as time expired to cut the Pioneer lead to five 32-27.
Zane Trace created some separation in the third quarter, taking a 48-36 lead. The Redstreaks however would not go down without a fight. Piketon would use a 5-2 run to cut the Zane Trace lead 50-41.
With just two minutes left to play that was when Brody Fuller came up with a huge three point bucket capping off a 15-3 run to cut the Pioneer lead to 54-51. The Redstreaks continued to battle with relentless effort and hustle but fell to the Pioneers by a 64-51 final.
The Redstreaks were 11-of-27 from the three-point arc while also hitting eight two-point baskets. The Redstreaks were 2-of-4 from the free throw line. Behind Harris’ and Fuller’s 15 points, Levi Gullion found himself in double digits scoring 10 points. Fuller also had a team high mark from outside, hitting five threes. Chris Chandler scored 7 points while Tra Swayne finished with four to round out the Redstreaks scoring.
The Redstreaks (5-7, 2-3 SVC) look to bounce back on Saturday as they host the Paint Valley Bearcats and will then finish up the first round of conference play next Friday when they travel to Huntington.
PHS - 7 20 9 15 - 51
ZTHS - 11 21 16 16 - 64
PIKETON (51) — Levi Gullion 2 2 0-0 10, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Fuller 0 5 0-0 15, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 2 1 0-2 7, Tra Swayne 2 0 0-0 4, Tyree Harris 2 3 2-2 15, TOTALS 8 11 2-14 51.
ZANE TRACE (64) — Cam Evans 7 0 4-4 18, Colby Swain 1 1 0-0 5, Nick Nesser 9 0 3-6 21, Bryce Johnson 2 2 2-2 12, Triton Davidson 0 0 0-2 0, Luke Johnson 3 0 0-0 6, Nalin Robinson 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 23 3 9-14 64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.