Basketball season has come to an end for the Western Lady Indians.
Western suffered a 54-23 defeat by Paint Valley in Monday night’s Division IV sectional semifinal game at Northwest High School.
Western managed to stay within striking distance for much of the first quarter, but big runs in the second and third quarters put the game out of reach.
Paint Valley scored steadily throughout the opening quarter. Western was able to keep pace early, staying within one, 6-5, with buckets from Alyssa Marhoover and Alica Francis, as well as a free throw from Kenzi Ferneau. The Lady Bearcats added five more points, before Marhoover added the final point of the quarter from the line. Western trailed 11-6.
After the Lady Bearcats scored twice to open the second quarter to go up by nine, Western rallied with a 6-0 run. Baskets from Taylor Grooms and Jordyn Rittenhouse were followed by a pair of free throws from Chloe Beekman to cut the lead down to 15-12. It was 17-14 after Beekman had another basket with about a minute left. Then the Lady Bearcats hit back-to-back three-pointers to end the half with a 23-14 lead.
Starting the scoring in the third quarter, Francis hit from the line to trim the lead to eight, 23-15. Paint Valley followed with a 10-0 run, taking control for good, 33-15. Beekman and Brooklyn Tackett each added a pair of free throws from the line before the Lady Bearcats finished the quarter with seven unanswered points, going up 40-19.
The final quarter saw Paint Valley score the first 12 points before Tackett hit on a drive for Western. Paint Valley added one final basket. Then Francis responded with the final points of the game, ending the 54-23 loss.
Western’s season comes to a close with just three wins, all of which came in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. There were no seniors on the team and only two juniors, meaning that everyone in the young lineup will be available to return for next year. There are several eighth-graders who will move up to join the high school team.
“How successful we are next year depends on how hard we work in the summer,” said Western coach Mike Jordan.
Paint Valley advances to the sectional semifinal to take on the second-seeded Peebles Lady Indians at Wellston High School on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.