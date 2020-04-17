John Shoemaker, a 1974 Waverly High School graduate, has quietly built a professional baseball resume that few could ever accumulate. More than half of his life has been spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At Waverly High School, Shoemaker excelled in baseball, basketball and football, becoming one of a very few players to be named All-Ohio in three sports. Shoemaker did not start playing football until his junior year, but he quickly drew the eyes of Big Ten schools Purdue and Michigan.
Shoemaker was first drafted just out of high school in June by the San Francisco Giants in the 26th round of the 1974 Major League Baseball (MLB) Amateur Draft, but he turned down the opportunity and opted to attend Miami University in Ohio where he played both basketball and baseball.
In college at Miami, Shoemaker was a member of the baseball and men’s basketball teams. He scored 20 points, added four rebounds and dished out six assists against Marquette in the 1978 NCAA Tournament. The Chicago Bulls drafted Shoemaker in the sixth round of the 1978 NBA Draft after the 6-foot, 2-inch guard averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Miami in his senior 1977-78 season.
But baseball had came calling again. In the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft, the left-handed hitting infielder was selected in the 35th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Taking the Dodgers' offer, Shoemaker has never left the organization, joining the coaching and managerial staff after playing for four years.
Shoemaker took some time to talk about his career when he was visiting Waverly High School in late December when his sister, Lisa Shoemaker Easterday, was inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame. John Shoemaker is also a member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame, having been inducted with the inaugural class in 2016.
"Starting the 2020 baseball season, I will be managing in Midland, Michigan, at our Dodger affiliate, the Great Lakes Loons for my third consecutive year there. It is Single-A and considered Low A in the Midwest League with a lot of first and second year players," said Shoemaker. "I will be heading back to begin my 43rd year with the Dodgers."
In total, his 2020 season will be his fifth managerial stint with the Single A team in Midland. He first managed Great Lakes in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012, marking the first time that the Loons had been managed by the same individual in back-to-back years. He returned to the Loons both in 2018 and 2019.
Locals have a close opportunity to see Shoemaker manage his baseball team nearby when the Great Lakes Loons travel to Dayton to square off with the Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate. In fact, the Loons were slated to open the season in a three-game series at Dayton on April 9, 10 and 11, but those contests were listed as postponed on the website due to the stoppage in play caused nationwide by the COVID-19 outbreak. The next time the Loons come to Dayton is in early August. The three-game series is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6. All are listed with a 7 p.m. start time.
As a professional baseball player, Shoemaker, who bats left-handed and throws right-handed, was listed on baseball-reference.com with positions of second base, third base and first base. According to the Midland Great Lakes Loons 2019 Media Guide, Shoemaker played second base primarily with the Dodgers minor league system from 1977-1980. He made it to Triple-A Albuquerque in 1980 before retiring to become the hitting coach with the Vero Beach Dodgers the following year. According to the baseball-reference.com page dedicated to Shoemaker, his combined stats for four years in the minor leagues encompassed 342 games. Cumulatively, he batted .282, generating 314 hits and 110 RBIs.
Shoemaker started his playing career at the A level with the Clinton (Iowa) Dodgers in 1977, a member of the South Division of the Midwest League. In 1978, Shoemaker played with the Lodi Dodgers in the North Division of the California League. In 1979, Shoemaker played with Lodi again, as well as the San Antonio Dodgers (AA) and the Albuquerque Dukes (AAA). Then in his final season as a player, Shoemaker played with San Antonio (AA) and Albuquerque (AAA) in 1980.
"I've had a lot of opportunities to be in different roles with the Dodgers. This will be year 27 as a manager. There has been some coaching. I had the opportunity to work with a lot of great Dodger players, I have traveled to a lot of different cities and met a lot of great people," said Shoemaker.
"Without a doubt, it has been wonderful working for one of the most cherished sports franchises in the whole world, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I'm really proud to say that."
Shoemaker has managed all five Minor League Baseball levels from rookie level to Triple-A in many locations, stadiums and states. In 1987, Shoemaker accepted his first managerial opportunity with Vero Beach, where he finished 62-76. After his first year of managing in Single-A Vero Beach (Florida) in 1987, he returned for the 1988 season. In 1989, 1990 and 1991, Shoemaker moved to AA San Antonio to guide the Missions. Then it was back to Florida in 1992 to manage the rookie-league GCL Dodgers. Going from the far southeastern section to the far northwestern corner of the U.S, Shoemaker managed the Yakima Bears (Washington state, Short-Season A) of the Northwest League in 1993.
His next managerial gig came in 1995, when he took the head spot for the Great Falls Dodgers, a rookie league team in Montana. Then it was back to the south for the 1996 season where he led the Savannah Sand Gnats (A level, Georgia) in the Southern Atlantic League. Shoemaker followed by returning to Vero Beach, Florida, for three seasons, including 1997, 1998 and 2000. In 2001, Shoemaker went to AA Jacksonville of the Southern League. Then in 2002, he went west to lead the AAA Las Vegas 51s of the Pacific Coast League. Shoemaker returned to Jacksonville in 2005, starting a stretch of four consecutive seasons with the Suns that ended after the 2008 season.
In 2009 and 2010, Shoemaker was the Camelback Ranch Glendale Coordinator of Instruction in Arizona. The Great Lake Loons era began in 2011 and 2012. In 2014, Shoemaker went back south to Arizona for rookie league managing. He continued managing in the rookie league for the next three seasons, going to Ogden (Utah) to head the Raptors in 2015 before returning to the Arizona Dodgers in 2016 and 2017.
During Shoemaker's season in Ogden, which marked his 35th year with the Dodgers, Shoemaker led the Raptors to a 43-33 record during his time there. In November of that same year, it was announced that Shoemaker was going to be the 2015 recipient of the Mike Coolbaugh Award in early December.
According to baseball-almanac.com, Mike Coolbaugh played in nearly 1,700 Minor League games, and 44 Major League games, before becoming a coach. Coolbaugh died at the age of 35, while coaching first base for the Rockies Double-A Tulsa affiliate, when he was hit in the neck by a line drive in a game at Arkansas on July 22, 2007.
The Mike Coolbaugh Award, created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 as a remembrance of the late Rockies coach, is awarded annually to the person "who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field."
After Shoemaker's time with the Arizona Dodgers in 2016 and 2017, he returned to Midland to take the reins for the Loons once again. In 2018, the Loons finished the season with an overall record of 60-77. They bounced back in a big way in 2019.
After a lukewarm start to the 2019 season, the Loons took flight in mid-April, starting a 10-game win streak that carried them into May. In fact, they won 22 games in May and lost just seven. June and early July went up and down. However, Great Lakes secured the first-half Eastern Division title to insure a playoff spot. The Loons warmed up again in late July and heating up more in August to make their seventh appearance in the Midwest League post-season.
When the regular season came to an end, the Loons, the Eastern First Half Champions, were pitted against the South Bend (Indiana) Cubs, the Eastern First Half Wild Card team, for a best-of-three series.
The Loons started the post-season at South Bend on Sept. 7, falling 6-4. They returned home to Dow Diamond in Midland for the second game and lost 7-3, despite banging out 11 hits in the game. That resulted in Great Lakes finishing 81-55 overall after bowing out in the Midwest League Eastern Division championship series. South Bend advanced to the Midwest League finals. The Cubs went on to win the championship with a three-game sweep of the Clinton (Iowa) Lumberkings.
According to an article posted on mlive.com, the Loons finished with the best overall record in the Midwest League, going 81-55 during the regular season, scoring 712 runs, 71 more than any other team in the league.
In a list of Loons managers spanning from 2007 to 2018 contained within the Loons 2019 Media Guide, Shoemaker was listed as having the second-most wins as a manager of the Midland Minor League club.
At that point, Shoemaker was listed as having a record of 199-217 for a win-loss percentage of .478, after going 72-67 in 2011, 67-73 in 2012, and 60-77 in 2018.
The leader, according to that media guide was Juan Bustabad, who managed in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Bustabad's overall record is listed as 225-193 for a .538 win-loss percentage.
Shoemaker surpassed Bustabad with the 2019 season results of 81-55, moving to 282-272 with a .507 win-loss percentage in four seasons as the Loons manager. With those strong results, Shoemaker was named Midwest League Manager of the Year in 2019. He picked up his 1,500th career victory early in the season.
Combined, Shoemaker's record stands at 1574-1501 for a .512 win-loss percentage. Those 1,574 career minor league wins reportedly place him fifth among active minor league managers. Over the years, he has won three league championships as a manager, having one with the Savannah Sand Gnats in 1996, and two with Jacksonville, coming in 2001 and 2005. All told, his teams have had nine playoff appearances.
When asked if he ever envisioned being with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for more than 40 years, Shoemaker replied, "For sure, no. I don't think anybody could imagine that. I always felt that I would be coaching basketball when I was younger. I never thought that baseball would be an opportunity like this. With the organization and how it has all worked out, it's been excellent."
While baseball has changed over the span of his career from the late 1970s to the current era, the basic theme is the same.
"You still feel like you can make an impact on a young player who comes into the organization," said Shoemaker. "The rules have changed. The money has changed. Teams have changed. The way they go about their statistical work has changed. Still, you are there to try and make an impact on a young boy's life."
Wherever the Dodgers need him, Shoemaker is willing to go to answer their call.
"I don't have any plans to retire at any point. I don't have a timeline. I don't feel that there is no job that is too small for me to do. Wherever I am assigned, that's where I will go to work for the Dodgers," said Shoemaker.
"I feel now that my time to maybe be a big league manager and a big league coach has already passed me. I'm fine with that. Of course, if someone asked me to do it, I would do it. I just feel happy that I have a job that I feel is important."
When the 2020 season of baseball is allowed to begin again, Shoemaker is ready to help by molding the future stars in Midland, Michigan, saying, "I feel happy to be there doing that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.