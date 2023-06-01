Hunter Hoover track - file photo

Hunter Hoover competes in a track race for the Bears.

 By Vicki Hoover

Late last week, Shawnee State Track and Field team members traveled to Marion, Indiana, to participate in the NAIA National Championship.

Jozi Brown, Cody Booth, Hunter Hoover, Alex Morris, and Aiden Kammler all proudly wore the Bear on the front of their chest while competing in their respective events.


