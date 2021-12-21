After dropping their first game of the year earlier in the week at New Boston, the Western Indians had another setback Friday at Symmes Valley, suffering a 60-58 loss in a game that went down to the wire.
The loss is Western’s second of the season, as the Indians dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The result puts the Indians a game behind in the league title race, as Symmes Valley improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the SOC I. Notre Dame and New Boston, the other two teams with one loss, were supposed to play each other that same night, but that game was postponed.
Western staked a one-point lead, 14-13, after the opening quarter. Noah Whitt led the charge, scoring six points, followed by Chase Carter with four and Reed Brewster and Drew Haggy with one bucket each.
Carter unloaded with seven of Western’s 14 points in the second quarter with Kolten Miller adding a three-pointer to go along with one bucket each from Whitt and Haggy. At the break, the Indians were ahead by four points, 28-24.
The Vikings fought their way back in front by outscoring Western 18-13 in the third quarter. Western’s only field goals came from long range, as Brewster hit two triples, while Miller and Carter each had one. Miller also added a point from the line. The bulk of Symmes Valley’s points during that quarter came from inside the arc, as the Vikings claimed a 42-41 edge.
Continuing to battle in the fourth as the Vikings maintained their slight advantage, the Indians put seven different Symmes Valley players on the foul line. Although they combined for just 8-of-16, it was enough to stay ahead of Western and win 60-58.
In the loss, Western was led by Chase Carter’s 18 points. Reed Brewster added 14, while Noah Whitt and Kolten Miller each scored 10.
Symmes Valley was led by Logan Justice, who generated 18 points, followed by Brayden Webb with 11 points. Ethan Patterson had the best free throw performance for his team, producing nine points with a 5-for-6 effort on the line.
Western was set to get back into action with a home game versus Clay Tuesday night, followed by a road game at Peebles Thursday. Then the Indians won’t play again until 2022 when they travel to East on Jan. 4.
WHS — 14 14 13 17 — 58
SVHS — 15 11 18 18 — 60
WESTERN (58) — Reed Brewster 1 4 0-0 14, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 3 0 0-0 6, Kolten Mille 1 2 2-5 10, Noah Whitt 5 0 0-2 10, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 3 2 6-7 18, TOTALS 13 8 8-14 58.
SYMMES VALLEY (60) — Levi Ross 0 0 0-2 0, Ethan Patterson 2 0 5-6 9, Dilen Caldwell 1 1 2-4 7, Brayden Waldo 5 0 1-2 11, Levi Best 4 0 1-3 9, Logan Justice 2 4 2-4 18, Grayson Walsh 1 1 1-2 6, TOTALS 15 6 12-23 60.
