Conner Heffner DW 2018
Buy Now

Waverly senior Conner Heffner is shown here during a home match at Dogwood Hills Golf Course during the fall 2018 season. 

 File photo by Julie Billings/News Watchman

Waverly senior Conner Heffner started his golf season in strong fashion Thursday, leading the field at the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 8. 

Out of 17 competing teams in the 18-hole competition at the Elks Country Club, Heffner produced the best score, carding a 73 for medalist honors. The Tigers placed fifth overall as a team with a score of 362, edging the Wheelersburg Pirates on the fifth man's score. Following Heffner's 73, senior Cole Robertson added a 90, first-year varsity golfer and junior Ben Flanders added a 94, and junior Gage Wheeler shot 105. First-year senior Michael Goodman produced the fifth score of 111, beating Wheelersburg's Alex Thompson at 112. 

The Piketon Redstreaks took 12th overall as a team with a 392. Senior Denzel Endicott led PHS with an 86, followed by Logan Cummins with a 91. Owen Armstrong shot 95, while Chance Skaggs carded 120. 

Fairland took the title with a team score of 324, followed by runner-up Teays Valley at 328. Third went to West Union at 338, while Gallia Academy took fourth at 357. After Waverly and Wheelersburg, Portsmouth West was seventh (363), Coal Grove was eighth (368), Belpre was ninth (372), Chesapeake took 10th (379), North Adams claimed 11th (383), Piketon was 12th (392) and Zane Trace was 14th (421). 

South Webster, Portsmouth, Manchester and Ironton all had golfers competing, but those groups did not have enough players to generate a team score. 

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Load comments