With the losses to graduation from last year’s tennis team, it seemed like Waverly’s run of consecutive Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis titles might be in jeopardy.
But steadily throughout the season, the Tigers faced challenges and overcame them, wrapping up a perfect season with an overall record of 17-0, along with their sixth straight SOC title.
In order to finish the job, the Tigers had to wrap up the final week of the regular season schedule, and they did so by defeating Minford, Jackson and Valley.
Minford gave the Tigers the biggest challenge in league play the first time around, and the Falcons made it as close as it could be on Monday night on their home court. But the Tigers escaped by dominating the singles matches, a trend that they’ve kept all season long. With three wins in singles play, the Tigers won the match 3-2 and improved to 14-0 overall.
No. 1 singles player Caden Nibert had the most challenging match, winning 6-1, 6-3. In the No. 2 singles match, Cam McKenzie didn’t drop a game, rolling 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Sam Walsh dropped just one game on the way to a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Both doubles teams suffered losses. In No. 1 doubles, Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher were defeated 5-7, 4-6. The second doubles team of Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt lost 4-6, 2-6.
It was a huge victory according to Waverly coach Matt Morrison, who said, “Minford went all out to get the win … they loaded their doubles teams and were counting on their No. 1 singles to win. They did end up getting us at the doubles matches, and we won the No. 2 and No. 3 singles easily, so it came down to Caden (Nibert) at No. 1, and he took care of business 6-1, 6-3. Our starting singles players haven’t lost a match all year so we’ve leaned heavily on them and they’ve responded so well.”
On Tuesday night, the Tigers wrapped up their perfect run through the SOC schedule with a 5-0 victory over Valley with some tweaks in the lineup.
In singles, Caden Nibert rolled 6-0, 6-0, while Cam McKenzie won 6-1, 6-0. Mika Koecher matched those scores with his win in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Sam Walsh and Cade Carroll won by the same score as McKenzie and Koecher did in singles, 6-1, 6-0. Micah Lehew and Seth Thompson took the court together for No. 2 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-2.
Those results clinched the sixth consecutive SOC title for the team, as well as the 11th overall and moved the Tigers to 15-0 overall.
Morrison said he was so proud of the guys for the way they have handled the season and the success they’ve enjoyed along the way.
“At the start of this year, I didn’t really know what kind of team we were going to be because we had one starter only (Cade) who would be playing in the same role with experience in that slot. Now here we are champs again,” Morrison said.
“It’s crazy, and I’m pretty blessed to have guys who want to learn, guys you can critique without them pouting about things, guys who don’t whine about playing time, guys who are coachable, and most of all guys who have developed a love for the sport. That means everything. We have always had parents who are positive who don’t complain and support us too! That’s rare nowadays!”
During his tenure as a head coach, Morrison feels incredibly privileged to have great assistants and good players.
“I’ve been blessed also to have some amazing assistant coaches down through the years … Dave McDonie and Lynn Downey: I consider mentors who taught me how to do this the right way and took me under their wings when I first moved to town back in 1999, got me playing tennis again after a 10 year or so hiatus from the sport after college, and just being good friends.”
Others joined the ranks after McDonie and Downey and they have been greatly appreciated as well.
“Jay Early helped so much and showed players what dedication and being faithful to something is! Jay would do whatever whenever the program needed anything at all, he was a hero of mine,” Morrison said.
“Trevor James, his faithful five to six years with the program (as an assistant after going through as a player) helped tremendously, as we began this run we’ve had. He was a lot like Jay — whatever (or) whenever we needed something, he was on it. Cody Dewitt, new helper this year (also a former player under Morrison), is doing a great job and (we) look forward to hopefully working more with the next phases.”
Then there are all of the players who have come through the ranks.
“There are too many to name who have given me all they could to make this thing work! They are the reason this has succeeded, and I’m proud to have had them all. It’s been a great run since 2003,” Morrison said.
The Tigers played their final non-conference match of the year Wednesday evening, defeating Jackson 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Caden Nibert won 6-2, 6-3. Cam McKenzie dominated No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0. Mika Koecher took No. 3 singles and won 6-2, 7-5.
In doubles, brothers Cade and Carter Carroll teamed up and won 6-2, 6-0, for the No. 1 match. Then Seth Thompson and Thalin Hurt won their No. 2 match 6-3, 6-1.
Waverly improved to 16-0 and went into their final match at Wheelersburg Thursday evening, winning it 5-0.
In singles, Caden Nibert rolled to victory in the No. 1 match, 6-0, 6-0. Cam McKenzie picked up a 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, and Sam Walsh won the No. 3 singles match without dropping a set, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher won 6-1, 6-3, while the No. 2 duo of Carter Carroll and Thalin hurt won 6-2, 6-4.
That capped the regular season for the Tigers with an overall record of 17-0 and a 12-0 record in the SOC for their sixth consecutive title.
All told, the Tigers have accumulated a 93-4 regular season record over the six-year span with the four losses coming from Columbus teams that were scheduled to ramp up competition.
“It has been a good run for sure,” Morrison said. “Now we shift to the postseason. This is where tennis is very different from other sports … it becomes more of an individual sport and is kind of every man and doubles team for themselves.”
Since the regular season is over, the wins in the SOC post-season tournament, as well as the sectional, district and state tournaments, do not count toward the team win total.
“We are looking forward to finishing strong, and hopefully making deep runs in SOC and sectional tourneys,” Morrison said.
The SOC tournament is set to be played May 2 and 3 in Portsmouth.
