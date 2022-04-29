“Typical Waverly-'Burg game — tight game and intense: we’re in the game and we didn’t come up with the big hits and didn’t make some plays (that) we should’ve and we ended up getting beat,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble after the Tigers suffered a 6-0 defeat against Wheelersburg Thursday evening.
It was an evenly-matched game and a pitching duel between Waverly pitcher Alex Boles and Wheelersburg pitcher Hunter Thomas, but the Pirates however were able to scratch across a run in the first, second, and fifth inning, two runs in the sixth inning and a run in the seventh for the victory.
“Alex Boles pitched a good game. Their pitcher (Hunter Thomas) did a nice job going at us with a quick tempo. We took some fastballs we should be swinging at, and we didn’t cash in when we had some opportunities,” added Noble.
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scoring on a base hit. Wheelersburg then put runners on second and third with two outs, but a deep fly out ended the inning.
L.T. Jordan singled with one out in the bottom of the first inning, and advanced to second, but was left stranded. Wheelersburg then scored on a two-out throwing error in the top of the second, taking a 2-0 lead. Cristian Mossbarger walked with two outs, and Tanner Nichols singled with two outs for the Tigers in the bottom half of the inning, but a fielder's choice would end the inning.
The Pirates would go down in order in the top of the third inning, and Jase Hurd doubled with two outs in the bottom of the inning for Waverly. Wheelersburg reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning, but a pop out on a bunt attempt led to a double play, and a fly out ended the inning. Waverly went down in order in the bottom half as Wheelersburg held a 2-0 lead going into the fifth inning.
The Pirates tacked on another run in the top of the fifth, as they scored on a two out error taking a 3-0 lead. Cody Beekman singled with one-out for the Tigers in the bottom half but was left stranded.
Wheelersburg added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth taking a 5-0 lead. Jase Hurd would single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wheelersburg scored the final run of the game in the seventh on a base hit.
The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the seventh as Creed Smith and Cody Beekman drew back-to-back two out walks; however, the Tigers' rally came up just short, as they fell 6-0 to the visiting Pirates.
“We can't beat good teams the way we played defense tonight. (It) seemed like they capitalized on every boot we had, and we have to tighten that up if we’re going to make a run in the tournament,” said Noble.
Statistically, Jase Hurd led the Tigers at the plate going 2-3 with a single and double. LT Jordan was 1-4 with a single, while Tanner Nichols was 1-3 with a single, and Cody Beekman singled, going 1-2 at the plate. Cristian Mossbarger and Creed Smith both walked.
Caden Conn was 2-4 for the Pirates while Connor Estep and Cooper McKenzie went 1-3. Each team had five hits in the game.
Alex Boles pitched six innings for the Tigers, striking out seven, walking two and allowing three hits. Quinton Hurd pitched an inning, striking out a pair of batters. Hunter Thomas pitched all seven innings for the Pirates.
"I was pleased with the way both of our pitchers, Alex and Q, competed on the mound tonight, but overall we just didn’t battle at the plate," Noble added.
Waverly will look to bounce back Monday as they host Portsmouth West.
