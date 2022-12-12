After the first quarter of play in Saturday night’s Scioto Valley Conference varsity boys basketball matchup at Adena, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves in an uphill battle.
Scoring droughts in the middle quarters hurt the Redstreaks, as they suffered a 67-42 defeat.
Piketon sophomore Garrett Legg led the first quarter scoring for his team, producing six points, followed by Brent McGuire with four and Weston Bloss with two. By the end, Adena had just a three-point lead 15-12.
The second quarter saw the Warriors unload with a game-high 19 points while limiting the Redstreaks to eight. Legg and McGuire each scored three, while Declan Davis had a bucket. At the break, Piketon trailed 34-20.
The third quarter was a similar story, as Adena outscored Piketon 18-8. Legg produced six of Piketon’s eight points, while Owen Armstrong added the other bucket. The Warriors were ahead 52-28 as the game moved to the final quarter.
Armstrong produced four points to lead the Streaks in the final eight minutes, followed by senior classmate Jayden Thacker with an old-fashioned three-point play. Zack Hannah, Grayson Roberts and Mason Thacker all broke into the scoring column as well in the 67-42 loss.
Piketon drops to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the SVC. Up next, the Redstreaks will continue SVC play with a home game versus Zane Trace on Friday, Dec. 16.
