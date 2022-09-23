The Eastern Eagles picked up their first win of the year with a conference victory over the visiting East Tartans on homecoming night Friday.
The Eagles took an 18-0 lead at the half, and scored on their first possession of the second half as they earned a 24-8 victory. After the Tartans turned the ball over on downs on the first possession of the game, Eastern’s Landyn Reinsmith scored on a 38-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first offensive play as they took an early 6-0 lead with 9:53 in the opening quarter.
East moved the ball into Easten territory on their next drive but was forced to punt a few plays later. Brewer Tomilson then scored from a yard out with 34.3 left on Eastern’s next drive as they pushed their lead to 12-0.
After forcing another Tartan punt and taking over at their own 31 the Eagles moved the ball 69 yards for their third touchdown of the game. Tomlison scored his second touchdown of the game from 2 yards out as Eastern took an 18-0 lead with 6:14 left in the half.
Both teams would then trade possessions as Eastern took an 18-0 lead into the locker rooms.
Dylan Mortan connected with Tucker Leist for a 15 yard touchdown to give Eastern a 24-0 lead with 7:44 in the third. The Tartans’ lone score of the game came on the next possession, as Austin Baughman scored on a 48 yard touchdown scamper with 5:55 to go in the third. Both teams would trade possessions to end the third quarter, as Eastern would lead 24-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles continued to play strong defense in the final quarter as they went on to take the victory on homecoming night 24-8. The Eagles improve to 1-5 and 1-0 in the SOC I. The Eagles travel to Symmes Valley next Friday for a clash with the Vikings.
