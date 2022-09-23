The Eastern Eagles picked up their first win of the year with a conference victory over the visiting East Tartans on homecoming night Friday.

The Eagles took an 18-0 lead at the half, and scored on their first possession of the second half as they earned a 24-8 victory. After the Tartans turned the ball over on downs on the first possession of the game, Eastern’s Landyn Reinsmith scored on a 38-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first offensive play as they took an early 6-0 lead with 9:53 in the opening quarter.

